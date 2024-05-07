x

May 7, 2024

Amb. Tsunis is Impressed by the Greek Economy

U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis during the second day of the 9th Delphi Economic Forum on April 11, 2024. (Photo: Yannis Panagopoulos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis is “impressed by the course of the Greek economy.” So he declared in an interview with the leading Greek commercial news outlet ‘Naftemporiki’.

Tsunis emphasized that “Greece’s best days are ahead” and he detailed the course of the Greek economy and the strategic cooperation between the two countries in all sectors during the interview. “It is very important for the United States to have a strong, democratic Greece, as a valuable, reliable, and capable partner – a factor contributing to stability throughout the region,” he added.

He expressed confidence that “American investments will continue because Greece, after years of crisis, has found its way. The economy is growing,” and he added that Greece is charting the energy map of Southeast Europe… Greece can offer an alternative route as an energy hub in Southeast Europe, but also as a logistics hub, a connectivity hub. Through Alexandroupolis, the route is shorter and cheaper than through the Bosphorus. It is a reliable alternative.”

He also said that “Greece holds a significant leadership position in Europe. I repeat: Greece is a reliable partner and this is in the global interest.”

In his interview with Naftemporiki Tsunis also referred to cooperation in the shipbuilding sector and the defense industry, highlighting the contribution of the two American companies ONEHX and CISCO to the revitalization of Greek shipyards. “This cooperation will not only strengthen Greece’s leadership position but will also allow the American and Greek navies to proceed with the co-production of the new generation of Constellation frigates.”

The cooperation between HAI (Hellenic Aerospace Industry) and Martin Lockheed will also contribute to the modernization of Greek defense systems, underscored the American ambassador.

“Relations between the United States and Greece are very good and will become even better, Tsunis noted. “They are very good and will become even better. I firmly believe that it is in Greece’s interest to be committed to its relations with the United States, the EU, and NATO, generally with the West. The ethos, principles, and values of the West are democracy. Democracy was born here in Ancient Greece and that is why I believe that the country must be in the West.”

In the same interview Tsunis expressed confidence that American investments in Greece will continue. “American companies have discovered Greece. The country is not only a wonderful place for vacations and a beautiful place to live, but also an important state for investments. This is because Greece has, above all, something that all CEOs seek: highly intelligent, educated people with many qualifications. Greece has significant intellectual capital. I estimate that American investments will continue because Greece, after years of crisis, has found its way… the economy is growing, and companies are now struggling to find highly trained personnel. This can be covered by continuous retraining and by integrating people who come to work in Greece from abroad”.

Asked about Greek-Turkish relations, the U.S. Ambassador stressed that it is important to “emphasize peaceful coexistence, and this is already happening. And this is in everyone’s interest – the USA, Turkey, and Greece, as the warming of relations continues.”

Ukraine Left Out: Greece, Turkey Won't Part With Russian Missile Defenses

ATHENS - Ukraine won't be getting any Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems from Greece to use against the ongoing Russian invasion - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said they are essential - and Turkey won't send any either.

Economy
Greece Puts Tax Burden on Families With Children, Above EU Average
Society
Greece Protests Constantinople Church Being Turned into Mosque

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

Inside the Met Gala: A Fairytale Forest, Woodland Creatures, and Some Starstuck First-Timers (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sauntering through the hallways of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the way to cocktails, James Corden spread his arms out comically, like he owned the place.

NICOSIA - Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and United Nations Special Envoy Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar were to talk about any prospects of rebooting long-stalled reunification talks with Turkish-Cypriots occupying the northern third.

ATHENS - Ukraine won't be getting any Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems from Greece to use against the ongoing Russian invasion - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said they are essential - and Turkey won't send any either.

ATHENS - Greece's pledge to help families struggling with high prices, especially at supermarkets, has fallen far short of their needs, their troubles compounded by being hit with onerous tax rates as well.

ALBANY, N.Y.

