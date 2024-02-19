Amazon Prime Show Will Showcase Antetokounmpo’s Hoop Odyssey

General News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The remarkable rise of Milwaukee Bucks NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo from a hardscrabble life as an immigrant in an Athens neighborhood to one of the world’s best players will be featured in a movie on Amazon Prime.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey will debut Feb. 19 and is a full-length documentary, the second feature about his life, with Disney producing a movie called Rise in 2022.

https://cbs58.com/news/giannis-antetokounmpo-documentary-to-showcase-bucks-stars-ascent-from-greece-to-the-nba

Amazon said the documentary aims to deliver an intimate portrayal of Antetokounmpo’s life, tracing his beginnings on the streets of Athens as the son of Nigerian immigrants.

It delves into his introduction to basketball, his ascent to stardom in Milwaukee and how he has transcended the sport into becoming a household name. It will feature interviews with Antetokounmpo, his family and notable figures from the basketball world, offering first-person insights into his life and career.

Amazon put it this way: Before winning back-to-back MVPs and an NBA title, Giannis Antetokounmpo was an outcast, a young immigrant living with his family on the margins of society in Greece.

Then, inspired by the images of NBA stars he saw in an Internet café, Giannis picked up a basketball. It was the first step of an epic, heartbreaking, triumphant, and ultimately marvelous journey.

The family came to Greece from Nigeria, lucky to get through Turkey, and found it difficult living in Athens, with Antetokounmpo even selling sunglasses on the streets in their neighborhood of Sepolia.