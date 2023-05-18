x

May 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Worldwide

Alt. FM Varvitsiotis: Greece Is Toughening its Stance toward Albania

May 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, in an interview with Real FM on Thursday, underlined that Greece has toughened her stance towards Albania and is determined to raise obstacles to its EU accession prospects and also to its access to European financing tools. “We can’t accept any discounts to democratic operation and to the rule of law”.

Varvitsiotis underlined that the region of Himare is excluded from the geographic zones in which Albania recognises the existence of a Greek minority and that’s why Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chose to visit it in December 2022.

Asked about the Turkish stance after the elections, Varvitsiotis expressed concern in terms of its position in the western alliance as Ankara “does not follow NATO’s position against Russia and creates obstacles to the enlargement of NATO and is also glancing toward Asia.”

RELATED

General News
Pfizer Head Bourla Awarded Honorary Doctorate by Patras University

PATRA - President and CEO of Pfizer, Dr.

United States
A. Fantis School Explores Culture, History and Religion in Greece
General News
Greek-American Arrested in Thessaloniki for Scamming Woman out of 83K Euros

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.