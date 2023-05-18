Alt. FM Varvitsiotis: Greece Is Toughening its Stance toward Albania

Worldwide

ATHENS – Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, in an interview with Real FM on Thursday, underlined that Greece has toughened her stance towards Albania and is determined to raise obstacles to its EU accession prospects and also to its access to European financing tools. “We can’t accept any discounts to democratic operation and to the rule of law”.

Varvitsiotis underlined that the region of Himare is excluded from the geographic zones in which Albania recognises the existence of a Greek minority and that’s why Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chose to visit it in December 2022.

Asked about the Turkish stance after the elections, Varvitsiotis expressed concern in terms of its position in the western alliance as Ankara “does not follow NATO’s position against Russia and creates obstacles to the enlargement of NATO and is also glancing toward Asia.”