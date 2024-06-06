Alpha Omega Council Hosted Greek Heritage Night with the Boston Red Sox

Events

The Alpha Omega Council of Boston hosted its annual Greek Heritage Night with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 4 with Consul General of Greece in Boston Symeon Tegos and his daughter Erietta, Greek National Baseball Manager Chris Demetral, Greek National Baseball Players Noah Zavolas and Loukas Soukeras, and Wally the Green Monster among those present. Photo: Nick Moudios

BOSTON, MA – The Alpha Omega Council of Boston, a Greek-American organization cultivating the ideals of Hellenism by uniting Americans of Hellenic descent and Philhellenes through philanthropy and fellowship, hosted its annual Greek Heritage Night with the Boston Red Sox (vs. the Atlanta Braves) at Fenway Park on June 4, welcoming an estimated 5,000 Greek-Americans to the stadium in celebration of Hellenism.

In its 7th year, Greek Heritage Night is a fundraiser to benefit charities supported by Alpha Omega Council. This year’s Greek Heritage Night paid tribute to the memory of the great Harry Agganis, nicknamed ‘The Golden Greek,’ and honored the Metropolis of Boston Camp (MBC), who was the beneficiary of the evening. Net proceeds from Alpha Omega Council’s sell out of 2,400 tickets benefitted the MBC Gym Field House Project that is currently underway at MBC’s St. Methodios Faith & Heritage Center in Contoocook, New Hampshire.

Greek Heritage Night transformed Fenway Park into an evening packed with Hellenism. Prior to the game, there was a Heritage Pregame Ceremony on Jersey Street with members of the local Greek community as well as Greek dance groups, such as Metropolis of Boston Dance Group, the Boston Lykeion Ellinidon, the Sons & Daughters of Alexander the Great, and Annunciation Church of Brockton Dance Group, who performed traditional Greek dances.

The festive evening kicked off with the singing of the National Anthem by Greek-American Dessa Kavrakis, the throwing of the first pitch by MBC Program Director Louis Stamoulis, and an on-field ceremony recognizing a group of well-deserving honorees.

The on-field ceremony recognized Alpha Omega Council Chairperson Christos Chrisafides, Alpha Omega Council President Paul Tsitsopoulos, Greek National Baseball Manager Chris Demetral, Greek National Baseball players Noah Zavolas and Loukas Soukeras, St. Methodios Faith and Heritage Center and MBC Executive Director Michael Sintros, MBC Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries Panos Coufos, AHEPA Lynn, MA Aristides Chapter #50 President Chris Markos, and Consul General of Greece in Boston Symeon Tegos who was accompanied by his daughter Erietta.

“Greek Heritage Night with the Boston Red Sox has become such a wonderful way for us at Alpha Omega Council to promote Hellenism and bring thousands of Greek Americans together from all over New England to enjoy a ball game together,” said Alpha Omega Council Chairperson Christos Chrisafides. “We have been blessed to be able to utilize this platform to raise both awareness and funds for such good causes that impact our community and recognize just a few of the many talented and worthy honorees and organizations in our community! It has been my honor to serve as Chairperson for the past several years on the wave of those who started this platform such as Bill Galatis and the Boston AHEPA. And of course, this event wouldn’t be possible without the Boston Red Sox Organization.”

“We are excited to dedicate all net proceeds from this year’s event towards the new Field House and Gym Project at the Metropolis of Boston Camp. The camp is a special place where thousands of Greek American youth have attended and built lifelong friendships while strengthening their Hellenic American roots,” said Alpha Omega Council President Paul Tsitsopoulos. He concludes, “The addition of the Field House and Gym will expand the camp’s offerings and allow it to serve a greater number of youth, especially during the winter camp months.”

Cretan-native and HELPIS founder and president Joyce Deliyiannis was recognized during the Hats Off to Heroes home game program. Presenting Colors, carrying the Greek and American flags, as well as the Massachusetts State flag and the Alpha Omega Council flag, were the Metropolis of Boston dance group members Alexander Athanasiou, Chistopher Chronopoulos, Evan Meltsakos, Nickolas Potamitis, Harry Theodore, and Paul Tsiomplikas. Honorable attendees also included His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston and Chancellor Fr. Ted Barbas. His Eminence, who is celebrating 40 years as spiritual leader in New England, has been the visionary behind the Methodios Faith and Heritage Center at MBC.

The Alpha Omega Council members who served on Greek Heritage Night’s planning committee were Chairperson Christos Chrisafides, Co-Chair John Mokas, Alpha Omega Council President Paul Tsitsopoulos, Costa Sideridis, Nick Rizos, John Pappas, Teddy Demitriades, George Karalis, Kosta Alexis, and Tom Gatzunis.

For those interested in the results of the game, the Braves beat the Red Sox 8-3.