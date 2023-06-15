x

Alonnissos Island’s New Tourism Magnet: Underwater Weddings

June 15, 2023
By The National Herald
Alonissos4-scaled
Alonnissos Island’s New Tourism Magnet: Underwater Weddings. (Photo: Athens News Agency)

ALONNISSOS – Greek officials are not taking the current tourism boom for granted. Imagination rules the world and the waves, paraphrasing Napoleon, as the island of Alonissos invites couples to tie the knot in underwater weddings.

“We are enhancing our calls to visit Alonissos with initiatives that bring travelers closer to nature at important moments in their lives,” says Mayor Petros Vafinis.

It is noted that the first underwater wedding took place last August, paving the way for a new service for which there is already demand strong demand as more couples are planning weddings on the exotic island that belongs to the Sporades group this summer.

“In order to motivate new couples to exchange vows of eternal love on our seabed, we have made arrangements with dive centers on the island to provide free diving equipment as well as the necessary training courses to the newlyweds. An underwater wedding is a unique experience with zero cost. The response from couples is encouraging and justifies our efforts to create a new wedding market,” said Vafinis. Complementary to underwater weddings, the destination also encourages underwater wedding photography – the results from the first underwater wedding album are impressive.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

