March 8, 2022

Alma Bank Hires John C. Tsunis as Executive VP in Its Private Banking Group

March 8, 2022
By The National Herald
John Tsunis, Chairman & CEO of Gold Coast Bank and Chamber President; Chamber Member Stella Lellos of law firm Rivkin Radler; Dr. Konstantinos Koutras, Consul General of Greece; and Chamber Member James Johnis, COO & President of Gold Coast Bank. Photo: L.I. Greek-American Chamber of Commerce
Left to right: John Tsunis, then-Chairman & CEO of Gold Coast Bank and L.I. Greek-American Chamber of Commerce President; Chamber Member Stella Lellos of the law firm Rivkin Radler; Consul General of Greece Dr. Konstantinos Koutras; and Chamber Member James Johnis, COO & President of Gold Coast Bank. (Photo: L.I. Greek-American Chamber of Commerce)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Alma Bank on February 18 announced the appointment of John C. Tsunis as Executive Vice President within its Private Banking Group. Tsunis comes to Alma Bank with over 28 years of banking and real estate experience, including 12 years at Gold Coast Bank, headquartered in Islandia, NY, where he served as CEO since 2014.

In his new role, Tsunis will work closely with the Bank’s Retail Banking and Lending Departments to expand customer relationships on Long Island.  In support of this new focus, the Bank recently established an office in Melville, NY in Suffolk County, where Tsunis will be based. The Bank is also in the midst of establishing an additional office in Port Washington, NY in Nassau County.

Tsunis has a long history of community and philanthropic work, including: Chair of Long Island Museums; Chair of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce; board member for the Suffolk County Make a Wish Foundation; founding President of the Long Island Greek-American Chamber of Commerce; Member of the Board of Directors of Long Island Charities; and founding Chair of the Board of Directors of Stony Brook University Children’s Hospital Advancement Council. Tsunis received his Bachelors of Science from NYU Stern School of Business in Banking & Finance and his Doctor of Law from Syracuse University College of Law.

About Alma Bank

Alma Bank is a community bank with more than $1.3 billion in assets.  It is headquartered in Long Island City, NY and has branches located throughout the New York metropolitan area and northern New Jersey. Alma Bank has experienced banking professionals and offers a full range of financial products and services to serve its communities. The Alma Bank team pride themselves on providing outstanding service and delivering customized solutions for their customers.

