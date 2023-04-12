All the Generations Celebrated Palm Sunday at St. Philip in Nashua, NH

Church

Fr. Paul Bebis, Presiding Priest at St. Philip’s in Nashua, NH, blesses the palms which were made in the shape of a cross. (Photo: TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – All the generations, parishioners of all ages, filled the St. Philip church in Nashua, NH on the great Feast of Palm Sunday, participating in the Divine Liturgy and in the Service of the blessing of the palms.

Among the congregation were Greek-American state representatives Efstathia Booras and Louis Juris, both of whom are parishioners at St. Philip’s.

Fr. Paul Bebis, Presiding Priest at St. Philip’s, in his sermon explained the message and the symbolism of Palm Sunday and the entrance of Christ into the holy city of Jerusalem.

Fr. Bebis told TNH that, “it was a great day. The people who filled the nave, the chanting, everything was just beautiful.”

He also said “Holy Week means the passion and the resurrection of Christ. It is the most sacred week of our faith. It reminds me of the old days as a child growing up in a priestly family.”

Asked what it was like growing up in that family, he said “it was great. My father was a great priest, he served in the same parish for over sixty years. I thought of him a lot today in church and also my uncle George Bebis, the great professor of our School of Theology. He was a good man and he contributed a lot to the School and the Church. He loved everybody and he was loved by all his students.”

The president of the Parish Council George Efthymiou told The National Herald that, “it was great to see a full church of parishioners today after COVID, because it was tough with COVID. It was beautiful to celebrate Palm Sunday with the fish dinner with so many people.”

He added that, “Holy Week is the most holy time of the year for us – along with our regular parishioners who come every Sunday we see a lot of people that we typically we don’t see on Sundays. It was great to see them today and [for them] to be with us.”

Asked about the parish he said, “the parish is doing great. We have a lot of ideas we are working on. We have increased fellowship [efforts after Liturgy] here and it seems it is working very well so far.”

It is noted here that this reporter offers his chanting services voluntarily to the parish on Sundays and major Feast Days.

It is reminded that in the city of Nashua the pioneer Greek immigrants at the beginning of the 20th century had established two communities, St. Nicholas and the Annunciation, in the same neighborhood, but they were divided due to the political rivalry between the parties of Prime Minister Venizelos and the King in Greece.

In 1972, a ‘miracle’ happened and the two parishes were united into one unified parish under the name of St. Philip. Its first priest was Fr. Soterios Alexopoulos, who served the parish diligently for 25 years.