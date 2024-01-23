All Said to Have Transpired Regarding Archbishop Elpidophoros’ Visit to Mount Athos

Church

BOSTON – The institution known as the Sacred Administration of Mount Athos, in an announcement dated January 23, 2024, essentially confirms that Archbishop Elpidophoros was not officially welcomed on Mount Athos. It emphasizes that there was a unanimous decision of the of Representatives of the Holy Monastic Community of the twenty Holy Monasteries not to provide the customary reception for a visiting hierarch, while allowing and the Monasteries to act according to their own judgment.

The announcement of the Sacred Administration highlighted the following: “This unanimous decision of the Holy Community was taken due to the published material after the completion of the baptismal sacrament of infants in the Holy Temple of Panagia Faneromeni in Vouliagmeni (about which there was no hesitation on your part). Through the participation of His Eminence the Archbishop of America in the post-sacrament photographing, especially in official ecclesiastical attire, a mistaken impression was created regarding the Church’s acceptance of the sacrament of marriage for individuals of the same sex, a message contrary to the doctrines and teachings of the Orthodox Church.”

The announcement is signed by the administrators of the Holy Community of Mount Athos: Chilandariou Chief Representative Hieromonk Efraim; Xeropotamou Representative Hieromonk Paul, Holy Apostle Paul Representative Geron Nikodemos, Grigoriou Representative Hieromonk Paisios.

It is emphasized that the news of the refusal of the Holy Community to welcome Archbishop Elpidophoros to the Monastic State of Mount Athos was first revealed by Sotiris Tzoumas to the ‘Exapsalmos’ Agency for ecclesiastical news in Greece.

In the meantime, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America completed his four-day visit to Mount Athos, specifically visiting four monasteries: Xenofontos, which also served as their place of accommodation, Pantokrator, a subsidiary of Xenofontos, Simonos Petra, and Philotheou.

The visit began at Xenofontos Monastery, where Archbishop Elpidophoros and his entourage, including clergy such as Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris and Fr. Gregorios Stamkopulos, arrived by boat. Fr. Stamkopulos, as reported by TNH, is an employee of the Archdiocese with Information Technology responsibilities. He is also the deputy director of the Office of Greek Education, the presiding priest of St. Spyridon parish in Manhattan, the supervisor of the Day School of the community of St. Demetrios in Astoria, and he holds positions at the University of Thessaloniki and at a parish in Thessaloniki. Also in the entourage is Fr. Theophanes Katsiklis from the community of St. Nicholas in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Additionally, according to the announcements of the Archdiocese of America, the entourage includes forty members of the Greek-American community, some of whom are entrepreneurs.

Archbishop Elpidophoros avoided passing through the Holy Community, where the Sacred Administration of Mount Athos is based in Karyes, and went directly to Xenofontos Monastery. He was welcomed by the abbot Alexios and the monks of the monastery, led by Hieromonk Loukas the icongrapher, who is now well-known for icongrpahy of the nave of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center. The Sacred Administration consists of the abbots or representatives of all twenty monasteries and is considered the Parliament of the Monastic State. According to established norms, Archbishop Elpidophoros was supposed to first report there.

However, he avoided it following the unanimous letter from the Sacred Administration to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is their canonical bishop. The letter, which was revealed exclusively by The National Herald on January 4, 2024, respectfully informed the Patriarch that Archbishop Elpidophoros is not welcome to visit the Monastic State. Hierarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate explained to TNH the existing ecclesiastical and canonical order and protocol as follows: “A representative of the monastery invites the hierarch of the Ecumenical Throne, receives him in Dafni, and by car takes him to Karyes. He enters the main church of Protaton, greets the icon of ‘Axion Esti’ of the Virgin Mary, and then ascends to the Holy Community, where the entire Sacred Administration awaits him. The chief representative (Πρωτεπιστάτης) gives a short speech, and the visitor’s permit is provided (διαμονητήριο), while the hierarch presents the official canonical letter from the Patriarch. Sometimes there is a symbolic exchange of gifts. Afterward, the visit begins. This process must be followed; it is necessary, and one cannot enter Mount Athos without the permission of the Holy Community. Also, when the Archbishop is the Primate of an Autocephalous Church, a Doxology takes place upon his arrival.”

The Archbishop and his entourage passed through the Holy Community on Saturday on their way to the Monastery of Philotheou. However, no one was there to welcome him, citing the holiday of Theophany according to the Old Calendar. The Archbishop’s companions proceeded to the church, venerated the icon of Axion Esti of the Virgin Mary, and continued their journey.

It is noted that Archbishop Elpidophoros and his entourage were guarded around the clock by five policemen, two from the Police Department of Mount Athos, and three from the Thessaloniki Bomb Disposal Unit.

Information obtained by TNH reports that after the revelation of the letter from Mount Athos to Patriarch Bartholomew by TNH, there was communication from Archbishop Elpidophoros. According to this communication, the Patriarch is said to have told the Archbishop to make the visit, or else it would appear that he is afraid. The Patriarch advised him to visit “our monasteries,” meaning those that have close relationships with the Patriarchate, which Archbishop Elpidophoros did. It is revealed that Patriarch Bartholomew regularly advises on what Archbishop Elpidophoros should do regarding ecclesiastical and non-ecclesiastical matters.

Athonite Fathers, both from monasteries and the Holy Administration, spoke to The National Herald with a warm request not to disclose their identities, for obvious reasons. They stated that the Archbishop’s visit has already created divisive situations among monasteries, with a visible division into ‘patriarchal’ and non-patriarchal, leading to intense displeasure towards the leaders of the monasteries that were visited. Particularly, there is strong dissatisfaction towards the abbots s of Xenophontos Monastery, Archimandrite Alexios, and the Philotheou Monastery, Archimandrite Nikodemos.

Furthermore, there is accumulated discontent towards Patriarch Bartholomew, whom many Athonite monks consider responsible for various events in the Orthodox Church, especially the ‘schism’, with the Patriarchate of Moscow due to the granting of autocephaly to a portion of Ukrainians.

Some comments posted by Archbishop Elpidophoros on his Facebook account are indicative. Specifically, he wrote the following: “During the heartfelt reception at the Holy Monastery of Simonos Petra, I seized the opportunity to reiterate the unwavering faithfulness of the Greek-American community. They demonstrate their commitment by dedicating their personal time and efforts for the betterment of our Church. Their love and reverence for Mount Athos are profound. Whenever possible, I encourage them to make a pilgrimage to Mount Athos.”

He also wrote about the Monastery of Philotheou: “In our Greek Orthodox community in America, Philotheou Monastery holds a unique place in our hearts. It is the birthplace of Orthodox Monasticism in the United States, founded by the revered late Elder Ephraim of Philotheou, whose influence remains deeply etched in our church. This is precisely why, on my visit to Philotheou Monastery, I was keen not to journey alone but rather to guide a group of pilgrims – devout laypeople, each significant in their own right. It was important for me to present them the origins of our monasteries in America and illustrate their profound connections to Orthodoxy and the Orthodox Spirituality of Mount Athos.”

It is noted that Abbot Nikodemos of Philotheou is visiting the United States under the pretext of hearing confessions. Additionally, the canonization of the late Fr. Ephraim of Arizona is already being planned.