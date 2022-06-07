x

June 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

USA

All-Pro Aaron Donald Returning to LA Rams with a Big Raise

June 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Aaron Donald
FILE - Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Inglewood, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES — All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is getting a big raise to stay with the Los Angeles Rams under a reworked contract through 2024.

The Super Bowl champion Rams announced Donald’s return Monday. The team didn’t disclose terms of the new deal, but the NFL Network reported Donald is getting a $40 million raise that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Donald was already under contract for $55 million over the next three seasons, but he openly contemplated retirement after he won his first ring in February. The Rams realized Donald deserved a hefty raise, and he will get $65 million guaranteed in the next two seasons.

The deal means the seven-time All-Pro will be back to torment offenses at the heart of the defense with the Rams, who will be among the Super Bowl favorites again in the upcoming season. Los Angeles already signed quarterback Matthew Stafford to a contract extension during the offseason, and the rest of the team’s championship core is largely intact.

The 31-year-old Donald has stayed at home in Pittsburgh during the Rams’ offseason workout programs, but he is expected to be in attendance when the team opens its mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Donald is widely considered the most dominant defensive player in the sport, and he demonstrated his power yet again last season. He capped four excellent postseason games by making the final defensive play to stop the last drive by the Rams’ opponents in both the NFC title game and the Super Bowl.

Donald finished the regular season with a career-high 84 tackles and 12 1/2 sacks, his fifth straight season in double digits.

Donald also became the Rams’ career franchise leader in sacks while earning his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

He is the three-time winner of the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award, claiming it in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

 

RELATED

USA
Stephen Curry’s Teammates Admire His Humility As a Superstar

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole knocked down a buzzer-beater from almost midcourt when Stephen Curry made a point to catch his gaze, and that celebratory stare down told so much about the veteran guard's pride for his young teammate.

USA
Warriors Answer in Game 2, Top Celtics 107-88 to Even Finals (Highlights)
USA
Analysis: Draymond Green Set the Tone for Warriors in Game 2

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York (Vids & Pics)

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings