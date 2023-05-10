All Eyes Are on Today’s Debate Between the Greek Political Leaders

Greek political leaders debate for the elections of May 21, at ERT's Radio Hall, Wednesday 10 May 2023. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The debate of Greek party leaders scheduled at 14:00 today (Wednesday) at the national broadcaster ERT’s premises is expected to take around 3 hours to complete.
Participating are New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, Communist Party of Greece Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis. They will be seated based on the number of seats in the last Parliament session.
The six journalists questioning them include, in television medium order, Antonis Sroiter (Alpha TV), Giorgos Papadakis (ANT1), Rania Tzima (Mega), Panagiotis Stathis (Open), Sia Kossioni (Skai), and Mara Zacharea (Star). Journalist Giorgos Kouvaras will moderate.
There will be a total of 36 questions asked under 6 themes (the order may change):
1. Economy, development, employment
2. Foreign policy, defense
3. State, institutions, transparency
4. Health, education, social state
5. Environment, energy
6. Younger generation
Political leaders will be addressed by rotation at the start of each theme, while they are to spend under 3 minutes to answer, with extensions. Optimally, they should respond in 1.5 minutes. Each speaker will be warned to wrap up 15 seconds before his time runs out. At the end of all questions, each political leader will be allotted around 3 minutes for a general comment addressed to citizens.
In a statement, ERT said that it will use 26 cameras in and out of the building, as well as a drone. Six nation-wide TV channels will cover the debate, while dozens of journalists have been credentialled to cover it for domestic and foreign news outlets, facilitated by a temporary press center set up on the first floor.
ERT will also include a sign-language expert, while the debate will also be posted on ERTFLIX and ERTFLIX International as well.
