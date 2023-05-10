x

May 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

All Eyes Are on Today’s Debate Between the Greek Political Leaders

May 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361320] DEBATE ΤΩΝ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΑΡΧΗΓΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΙΣ ΕΚΛΟΓΕΣ ΤΗΣ 21ης ΜΑΪΟΥ 2023 (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek political leaders debate for the elections of May 21, at ERT's Radio Hall, Wednesday 10 May 2023. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The debate of Greek party leaders scheduled at 14:00 today (Wednesday) at the national broadcaster ERT’s premises is expected to take around 3 hours to complete.

Participating are New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis, Communist Party of Greece Secretary General Dimitris Koutsoubas, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis. They will be seated based on the number of seats in the last Parliament session.

The six journalists questioning them include, in television medium order, Antonis Sroiter (Alpha TV), Giorgos Papadakis (ANT1), Rania Tzima (Mega), Panagiotis Stathis (Open), Sia Kossioni (Skai), and Mara Zacharea (Star). Journalist Giorgos Kouvaras will moderate.

Greek political leaders debate for the elections of May 21, at ERT’s Radio Hall, Wednesday 10 May 2023. (MICHALIS KARAGIANNIS/EUROKINISSI)

There will be a total of 36 questions asked under 6 themes (the order may change):

1. Economy, development, employment

2. Foreign policy, defense

3. State, institutions, transparency

4. Health, education, social state

5. Environment, energy

6. Younger generation

Political leaders will be addressed by rotation at the start of each theme, while they are to spend under 3 minutes to answer, with extensions. Optimally, they should respond in 1.5 minutes. Each speaker will be warned to wrap up 15 seconds before his time runs out. At the end of all questions, each political leader will be allotted around 3 minutes for a general comment addressed to citizens.

In a statement, ERT said that it will use 26 cameras in and out of the building, as well as a drone. Six nation-wide TV channels will cover the debate, while dozens of journalists have been credentialled to cover it for domestic and foreign news outlets, facilitated by a temporary press center set up on the first floor.

ERT will also include a sign-language expert, while the debate will also be posted on ERTFLIX and ERTFLIX International as well.

RELATED

Society
Greek Police Rescue New Group of Migrants from Border Islet

THESSALONIKI — A group of 17 stranded migrants, including eight children, have been rescued from a tiny islet in the river that runs along Greece's northeastern land border with Turkey, police said Wednesday.

Society
Forensic Report for Arta Infant Lists Pulmonary Edema as Cause of Death
Society
Greek Pilot Who Killed British Wife Wants 27-Year Sentence Cut

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.