November 25, 2021

Alexis Tsipras Meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

November 25, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Bartholomew Tsipras
SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – The President of main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, Alexis Tsipras, on Thursday met with visiting Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and underlined the importance of the Patriarch’s message in support of science, life and vaccination.

He wished Patriarch Bartholomew good health and the strength to continue his good work for the peaceful coexistence of peoples and against inequality on a worldwide scale, as well as his work for the environment and his important role in dealing with the refugee crisis affecting Greece in 2016.

On the issue of vaccination, in particular, the Patriarch said it was “so simple and yet so many people are not convinced,” adding that the Patriarchate was at all times trying to convey the message of the gospels as this applied to present-day challenges, like the pandemic, refugees and the climate crisis.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

