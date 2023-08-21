Alexandroupolis Hospital Evacuated Due to Fierce Wildfires

Society

ALEXANDROUPOLIS – As of 9:40 PM (local time), the Alexandroupoli hospital is undergoing evacuation, a process previously announced by Giannis Artopoios, the spokesperson for the Fire Brigade, during his latest official briefing. According to the police, patients are being transported using ambulances provided by the Ministry of Health. They are also receiving support from significant police forces stationed in the area specifically for this operation.

Mr. Artopoios had mentioned in his update: “Given the escalating situation with the fire, and to ensure the well-being of the patients at the Alexandroupoli General Hospital, we’re currently making all the necessary preparations. This is to ensure that, if needed, the city’s medical facility can be evacuated safely.”

Ultimately, the evacuation commenced about an hour later due to the fire’s proximity to the city. The situation has been exacerbated by heavy smoke causing significant issues. As a result, the emergency number, 112, sent out two alerts advising Alexandroupoli residents to remain indoors with their doors and windows shut for safety.