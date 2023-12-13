Alexandros Exarchou Speaks about Greece’s Great Prospects, Attica Bank 

Alexandros Exarchou, Intrakat Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. (Photo: Intrakat)
NEW YORK – The goal of merging Attica Bank with Pancretan Bank is the creation of a new banking organization, which will have assets worth 8 billion euros, a low non-performing loan index, and adequate capital to finance Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMSs), which currently do not have access to banking credit according to Alexandros Exarchou, Partner of Thrivest Holdings.
Exarchou, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Intrakat participated in an investors’ panel at the 55th Annual Capital Link Invest in Greece Forum in Manhattan. ·
Speaking to The National Herald about the importance of the project, which aims to establish a 5th pole in the Greek banking system through the merger of the two banks, Exarchou said, “the fifth banking pole is very important because Attica Bank together with Pancretan, through their merger, have an unprecedented, in my opinion, opportunity to become the fifth pole in Greece, which the banking system needs, mainly to serve SMEs in Greece, which currently do not have easy access to the banking system… That is why I believe that the Greek government, as well as the ESM, are interested in completing the merger of the two banks and finalizing the fifth pole,” Exarchou said.
Additionally, Exarchou highlighted the decisive role played by the establishment of the ‘Hercules’ program, thanks to which the reduction of the non-performing exposures of the two banks to a very satisfactory percentage was made possible, changing the dynamics of the new institution resulting from the merger. He pointing out that, otherwise, the goal of creating a fifth banking pole would not have been feasible.
“The ‘Hercules’ program was necessary in order to make it economically possible to restrict the NPEs of the two banks to a single digit. Without the ‘Hercules’ program, the new bank would not have been sustainable,” explained Exarchou, who, during the session, further stated that a low non-performing loan index would make the new bank not only ‘clean’ but undeniably ‘strong’.
Exarchou was one of the speakers on one of the strongest panels of this year’s Capital Link conference, in which also participated: Alex Fotakidis (CVC), Nikos Stathopoulos (BC Partners), Kostas Papamantellos (RWE), and Dimitris Athanasopoulos (Axia Ventures), under the coordination of Panos Katsampas (Reed Smith).
“I am very happy to be here. The panel was very interesting because it essentially showed how funds approach the investment tier and investment opportunities in Greece. Therefore, it was my great pleasure to be here,” Exarchou said.
