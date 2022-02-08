Alexander Payne Sworn In as Greek Citizen in Boston

Society
The Guardian Too Says Stolen Parthenon Marbles Belong in Greece
LONDON - The British Museum should accept that the stolen Parthenon Marbles housed there some 200 years should be returned to Greece, the rightful owners, Charlotte Higgins, Culture Writer for the British Newspaper The Guardian has writen.
Society
ACS Athens Navigates Our Times, Prepares Kids for Future
ATHENS – American Community Schools – ACS Athens, a PreK through 12 private school located in the Athens suburb of Halandri, is described in its Mission Statement as “a student-centered international school, embracing American educational philosophy, principles and values.
Church
Archdiocese of America Conducts Limited Survey Regarding New Charter
BOSTON – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is conducting a limited survey through a questionnaire regarding the drafting of its new charter.