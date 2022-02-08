x

Alexander Payne Sworn In as Greek Citizen in Boston

February 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
PEIN
American director Constantine Alexander Payne swo in as Greek citizen in Boston. (Photo via Twitter)

ATHENS – American award-winning film director, screenwriter and producer Constantine Alexander Payne was sworn in as a Greek citizen at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston on Tuesday, the consulate said on Twitter.

Congratulating Payne, who was born and raised in the United States by parents of Greek descent, it noted that “this was possible thanks to the work of Evgenia Beniatoglou, Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles.”

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, who retweeted the consulate’s post, wrote that Payne “proved once again that he does not forget his family roots.”

