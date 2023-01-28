x

January 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week's Paper

Alexander Patsos Releases Dual Single, Beautiful Drive / Cosmic Cry

January 28, 2023
By The National Herald
Alexander Patsos_PressPhoto2
Alexander Patsos. Photo: Jordan Lynn

NASHVILLE, TN – Alexander Patsos recently announced a new work consisting of not one but two new original songs: ‘Beautiful Drive’ and ‘Cosmic Cry.’ This dual single release features two dynamic compositions which highlight the vast scope and versatility that makes this performer’s work so unique. The Nashville-based, New York-bred artist is a musician, producer, and actor who brings a wide array of skills to the table, often infusing his charismatic personality and diverse range into his work. Patsos’ sound is incredibly diverse, featuring elements such as punk, alternative, stoner rock, and more.

While in New York, Patsos had the privilege of performing extensively and hitting the stage at some of the most notable venues in town, including the world-famous CBGB, the former home of live music where classic bands such as The Ramones, Blondie, and Television.

Alexander Patsos. Photo: Alexander Patsos

Joining forces with producer Mike Williams, Patsos recorded the two upcoming singles, ‘Beautiful Drive’ and ‘Cosmic Cry’ at Composium Studios. These songs offer a broad insight into the artist’s creativity and mindset as he continues to expand his music and explore a broader range of styles and artistic ideas. As the vibrant cover artwork implies, the music is compelling and fresh, hinting at Patsos’ ability and willingness to create a genuine, yet fun and lighthearted, connection with his audience.

Patsos’ music is highly recommended to fans of artists such as The Ramones, Trent Reznor, The Smashing Pumpkins, Mudhoney, The Jesus and Mary Chain, and Cloud Nothings.

Connect with Alexander Patsos on social media @alexanderpatsos. His latest singles, ‘Beautiful Drive’ and ‘Cosmic Cry’ will be available to stream on all major digital streaming platforms on February 17.

Of Greek and Italian descent, Patsos told The National Herald in a previous interview that his father, Dimitri, is from Kalamata, Greece, and his Italian-American mother, Cheryl, has roots in Rome and Calabria.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

