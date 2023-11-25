x

Alexander-Arnold Earns Liverpool 1-1 Draw Against Man City. Haaland Sets Scoring Record

November 25, 2023
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an 80th-minute equalizer to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Erling Haaland had given defending champions City a first-half lead at Etihad Stadium, becoming the quickest player to score 50 goals in the league.

But Liverpool capitalized when the Norwegian failed to add a second from close range in the 79th. The visitors immediately went on the attack, and Alexander-Arnold swept a shot past City goalkeeper Ederson.

The draw kept City at the top of the standings but gave Arsenal the chance to into first place if it beats Brentford later in the day.

Haaland opened the scoring with a low effort from the edge of the box in 27th.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson misjudged a clearance that was intercepted by Nathan Ake, who played in Haaland.

From there, it felt inevitable where the ball would end up as the forward turned and fired into the bottom corner, despite Alisson getting a hand to his shot.

The landmark goal came in 48 games and broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole, who reached 50 total in 65 games.

There was a double fist pump in the executive seats where Haaland’s dad, former City player Alf-Inge, was celebrating joyously.

Back on the field, the player was mobbed by blue shirts after giving the home side the advantage against the team that is likely to be one of its closest challengers for the title this season.

But he was left to regret his failure to convert in the second half after Liverpool quickly punished City.

___
By JAMES ROBSON AP Soccer Writer

