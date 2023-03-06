Alex Anthopoulos : Executive Extraordinaire

Columnists

The Greek communities of America and Canada have every reason to be proud of Alex Anthopoulos, the Greek-Canadian executive vice president and general manager of the Atlanta Braves. Anthopoulos, who joined the Braves in 2017, has swiftly established himself as one of the best executives in Major League Baseball.

Anthopoulos’ talent for signing young star players to long-term, team-friendly deals has been a hallmark of his career, culminating in his recognition as Sporting News’ Executive of the Year during his tenure as General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and winning Baseball America’s Executive of the Year in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves. Under his leadership, the Blue Jays made back-to-back postseason appearances starting in 2015, snapping a 21-season playoff drought for the Toronto Blue Jays. Anthopoulos’ success is even more impressive given his humble beginnings as a media relations intern for the Montreal Expos in 2000. He worked his way up through the ranks and eventually became the general manager of the Blue Jays.

Now, as the General Manager and President of Baseball Operations of the Braves, Alex Anthopoulos has played a pivotal role in leading the team to their first World Series win since 1996, when they bested the Houston Astros in 2021. Anthopoulos’ strategic mindset and ability to build a winning team are a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and his pride in his Greek heritage, which have undoubtedly shaped his character and leadership style.

Anthopoulos has demonstrated his talent in negotiating team-friendly deals with nearly every star player on Atlanta’s roster under the age of 25. This approach ensures continuity in the locker room, strengthens the connection between fans and the Braves’ players, and provides financial flexibility to keep the club’s “winning window” open for much longer. His astute management has earned him a reputation as one of the best executives in Major League Baseball, bringing pride to the Greek diaspora.

Anthopoulos’ Greek heritage is something he holds close to his heart. He lent his services to the Greek National baseball team around the 2003 European Championships before helping to assemble the Greek national team for the 2004 Olympics in Athens. This is a testament to his desire to give back to the community and his pride in his Greek roots.

As the first Braves general manager to bring a World Series title to Atlanta in over two decades, Anthopoulos has solidified his legacy in the sport. His leadership has inspired future generations to pursue their dreams while staying true to their roots and honoring their heritage. We congratulate Anthopoulos on his exceptional achievements and thank him for serving as a role model to members of the Greek diaspora worldwide.