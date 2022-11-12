x

November 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Alec Baldwin Sues to ‘Clear His Name’ in Movie Set Killing

November 12, 2022
By Associated Press
Alec Baldwin Set Shooting
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin stands in costume and speaks with investigators following a fatal shooting last year on a movie set in Santa Fe, N.M. On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Alec Baldwin sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the 2021 filming accident. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.

Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.

Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during setup for a scene in the western movie “Rust” at a film set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021.

Mitchell sued Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, the production company and many others involved for assault and negligence.

In his cross-complaint, Baldwin says that while working on camera angles with Hutchins during rehearsal for a scene, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the gun, which discharged.

The shot fatally wounded Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

The actor said neither he nor Hutchins knew the weapon contained a live round.

“This tragedy occurred on a movie set — not a gun range, not a battlefield, not a location where even a remote possibility should exist that a gun would contain live ammunition,” the lawsuit said.

Baldwin has maintained he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

“More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these cross-claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name,” the actor’s lawsuit says.

Baldwin’s cross-complaint says he has lost opportunities and been fired from jobs because of the shooting and also “has suffered physically and emotionally from the grief caused by these events.”

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident. However, prosecutors are reviewing the shooting to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau imposed the maximum fine of $137,000 against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The company is challenging the fine.

Baldwin’s lawsuit alleges negligence by armorer Hannah Guttierez-Reed; prop master Sarah Zachry; first assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun; ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm & Prop, which also supplied prop weapons for the production.

All have previously denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

In October, Hutchins’ family announced they had agreed to settle another lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers said they aimed to restart the project in January.

A lawyer for Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles said he was reviewing Baldwin’s lawsuit. Attorneys for other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the New York Times reported.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Bowles wasn’t immediately returned Friday night.

RELATED

Politics
Ukraine Works to Stabilize Kherson after Russian Pullout

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military carried out “stabilization measures” near the southern city of Kherson on Saturday following the end of an eight-month occupation by Russian forces, a retreat that cast a further pall on President Vladimir Putin's designs to take over large parts of Ukraine.

Politics
Trump Files Lawsuit to Avoid Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
Politics
Kelly Win in Arizona Puts Dems 1 Seat from Senate Control

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Synaxis of the Archangels Celebrated at Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington (Vid)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – The Synaxis of the Holy Archangels Michael and Gabriel and the other Bodiless Powers, as well as the patron saint of Archangel Michael Church in Port Washington, was celebrated with great joy on November 8.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that “we're going to build a better future that we all want to see” in the region where U.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan.

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings