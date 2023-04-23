x

April 23, 2023

Alcaraz Follows Nadal as Repeat Barcelona Open Champion

April 23, 2023
By Associated Press
Spain Tennis
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts during the final Godo tennis tournament against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA — Carlos Alcaraz became the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It was the third title won this year by the 19-year-old Spaniard, and the ninth of his career.

Alcaraz closed the final at the Rafa Nadal center court with a forehand winner for his fifth consecutive straight-set win at the tournament this year.

The second-ranked Spaniard had not successfully defended a title in his career before Sunday. Nadal was the last player to win consecutive titles in Barcelona with three straight from 2016-18. Alcaraz will also try to defend his title at the upcoming Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, makes a serve against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the final Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

He is now 23-2 for the year. His other titles this season came at Buenos Aires and Indian Wells.

Alcaraz was playing in his fourth final in five tournaments this year, winning it with 26 winners and seven unforced errors.

He and Tsitsipas exchanged breaks early in the first set but Alcaraz eventually took control to comfortably secure his fourth consecutive win over the fifth-ranked Greek. He had also beaten Tsitsipas in the Barcelona quarterfinals last year.

The 24-year-old Tsitsipas was trying to win his first title in Barcelona after twice losing the final to Nadal in 2018 and 2021. He was looking for his first title of the year, and 10th of his career.

 

