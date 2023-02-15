Albany Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Valentine’s Dance Sells Out

Associations

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena hosted their 43rd Annual Valentine’s Weekend February 3-5. After a few years of having this event on pause due to COVID-19, the Albany community was so excited to bring it back, and received a great deal of support from their AHEPA Family across North America. With brothers and sisters who traveled from near and far, the weekend was filled with many reunions, dancing, and delicious food from local restaurants. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Sons and Maids Joint National Project: Children’s Miracle Network.

The Sons and Maids were honored to be joined by Daughters of Penelope Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, Maids of Athena Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, Sons of Pericles Supreme President Ryan Marinos, and Maids of Athena Grand Advisor Eftyhia ‘Effie’ Kirkiles. Also in attendance were AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt. Governor Marina Patelos, and District Advisor to the Daughters of Penelope Maria ‘Cookie’ Patelos. The Albany Sons and Maids would like to thank everyone for all of their support, and making the return of this event so successful.