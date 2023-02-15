x

February 15, 2023

Albany Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena Valentine’s Dance Sells Out

By The National Herald
Albany Sons & Maids Valentine's DanceDSCF8054
The Sons of Pericles Phocion Chapter 44 and Maids of Athena Sophia Chapter 48 during the 43rd Annual Valentine’s Weekend February 3-5. (Photo: Courtesy of MOA)

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles and Maids of Athena hosted their 43rd Annual Valentine’s Weekend February 3-5. After a few years of having this event on pause due to COVID-19, the Albany community was so excited to bring it back, and received a great deal of support from their AHEPA Family across North America. With brothers and sisters who traveled from near and far, the weekend was filled with many reunions, dancing, and delicious food from local restaurants. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Sons and Maids Joint National Project: Children’s Miracle Network.

The Sons and Maids were honored to be joined by Daughters of Penelope Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, Maids of Athena Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, Sons of Pericles Supreme President Ryan Marinos, and Maids of Athena Grand Advisor Eftyhia ‘Effie’ Kirkiles. Also in attendance were AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt. Governor Marina Patelos, and District Advisor to the Daughters of Penelope Maria ‘Cookie’ Patelos. The Albany Sons and Maids would like to thank everyone for all of their support, and making the return of this event so successful.

Left to right: Stella Roros, Maids of Athena Grand Secretary Ally Tsenekos, Daughters of Penelope Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, Maids of Athena Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, Maids of Athena Grand Governor Markella Roros, Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou and Maids of Athena Grand Advisor Eftyhia ‘Effie’ Kirkiles. (Photo: Courtesy of Maids of Athena)
Left to right: Jimmy Googas, Dino Mitsios, Andreas Christou, Deanna Socaris, Ryan Marinos, Maria Ana Pantelous, Sophia Christou, Timothy Noitsis, and Paul Pavlakos. (Photo: Courtesy of MOA)
Left to right: Sons of Pericles Supreme President Ryan Marinos, Maids of Athena Sophia Chapter 48 President Michelle Papandrea, Daughters of Penelope Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, Maids of Athena Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, and Sons of Pericles Phocion Chapter 44 President Phil Harabarovici. (Photo: Courtesy of MOA)
Left to right: Maids of Athena (MOA) Grand Advisor Eftyhia ‘Effie’ Kirkiles, MOA Grand Secretary Ally Tsenekos, MOA Grand Vice President Rigo Nasopoulos, Sons of Pericles (SOP) Supreme President Ryan Marinos, Daughters of Penelope Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, MOA Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, MOA Grand Governor Markella Roros, and SOP Supreme Governor George Horiates, Jr. (Photo: Courtesy of MOA)

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

