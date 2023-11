Associations

ALBANY, NY – The Albany Sons of Pericles and the Maids of Athena gathered at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church on November 25 to decorate the Christmas tree for this year’s holiday season. With the help of Sons and Maids from around the Capital Region, the group was able to light up St. Sophia and kick off the holiday festivities.

After decorating, the Sons and Maids continued their yearly tradition of gathering for pizza. “From our family to yours, we wish everyone a blessed holiday season,” the Sons and Maids said in a statement via email.