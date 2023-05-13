Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 Honors Life Member Anthony Hazapis

Associations

ALBANY, NY – On May 1, Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 presented Anthony Hazapis with a life member certificate for 50 years. He was initiated on November 19, 1973. In addition to Hazapis, the chapter has five others including Harry Ermides (51 years), John Karatzou (64 years), Ted Kondoprias (60 years), Jordan Moisides (51 years), and Ted Moisides (62 years).

Hazapis attended Milne High School and graduated in 1970. He received a BS in Accounting from Siena College in 1976 and an MBA in Finance from SUNY Albany in 1981. He was the Sons of Pericles Supreme President from 1973-1974 and Past President of Albany Chapter 140. He served multiple terms on the St. Sophia Parish Council and was the Past Vice President.

Hazapis is presently serving on the board of the Albany Symphony and Trinity Alliance and is the owner and operator of Hippo’s Home Entertainment since October 15, 1984. He is married to Despina Psilakis. His son Philip Anthony and wife Elian are blessed with his grandson Anthony Philip. He also has a sister Maria who is active at St. Sophia.