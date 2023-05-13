Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 Honors Life Member Anthony Hazapis

Left to right: Jordan Moisides, Anthony ‘Tony’ Hazapis, and Chris Pappis. Photo: Dean Karlaftis
ALBANY, NY – On May 1, Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 presented Anthony Hazapis with a life member certificate for 50 years. He was initiated on November 19, 1973. In addition to Hazapis, the chapter has five others including Harry Ermides (51 years), John Karatzou (64 years), Ted Kondoprias (60 years), Jordan Moisides (51 years), and Ted Moisides (62 years).
Hazapis attended Milne High School and graduated in 1970. He received a BS in Accounting from Siena College in 1976 and an MBA in Finance from SUNY Albany in 1981. He was the Sons of Pericles Supreme President from 1973-1974 and Past President of Albany Chapter 140. He served multiple terms on the St. Sophia Parish Council and was the Past Vice President.
Hazapis is presently serving on the board of the Albany Symphony and Trinity Alliance and is the owner and operator of Hippo’s Home Entertainment since October 15, 1984. He is married to Despina Psilakis. His son Philip Anthony and wife Elian are blessed with his grandson Anthony Philip. He also has a sister Maria who is active at St. Sophia.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In