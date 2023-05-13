x

May 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Associations

Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 Honors Life Member Anthony Hazapis

May 13, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Albany IMG_0836
Left to right: Jordan Moisides, Anthony ‘Tony’ Hazapis, and Chris Pappis. Photo: Dean Karlaftis

ALBANY, NY – On May 1, Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 presented Anthony Hazapis with a life member certificate for 50 years. He was initiated on November 19, 1973. In addition to Hazapis, the chapter has five others including Harry Ermides (51 years), John Karatzou (64 years), Ted Kondoprias (60 years), Jordan Moisides (51 years), and Ted Moisides (62 years).

Hazapis attended Milne High School and graduated in 1970. He received a BS in Accounting from Siena College in 1976 and an MBA in Finance from SUNY Albany in 1981. He was the Sons of Pericles Supreme President from 1973-1974 and Past President of Albany Chapter 140. He served multiple terms on the St. Sophia Parish Council and was the Past Vice President.

Anthony Hazapis received the AHEPA life member certificate on May 1. Photo: Chris Pappis

Hazapis is presently serving on the board of the Albany Symphony and Trinity Alliance and is the owner and operator of Hippo’s Home Entertainment since October 15, 1984. He is married to Despina Psilakis. His son Philip Anthony and wife Elian are blessed with his grandson Anthony Philip. He also has a sister Maria who is active at St. Sophia.

RELATED

Events
The Power of She Wine Dinner Hosted by Greek Women Winemakers at Molyvos (Photos)

NEW YORK – The Power of She Wine Dinner hosted by three Greek women winemakers, Katerina Bosinaki, Sosanna Katsikosta, and Theodora Rouvali, was held at Molyvos in Manhattan on May 11.

United States
THI/TNH Takeover – Alkistis Meimaris
United States
Honoring the Greek Villain Wrestlers of Ameriki

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.