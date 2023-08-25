x

August 25, 2023

Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 Awards 2023 Scholarships

August 25, 2023
By The National Herald
NEW AHEPA 140
Front row (left to right): John Polydouris, Rev. Fr. Patric Legato, Angelo Kontis, George Pappis, and George Amanatides. Back row (left to right): Theodore Efstathiadis, Christo Melas, Dean Sokaris, and Chris Soler. (Photo: Chris Pappis)

ALBANY, NY – Education is deeply embodied in the identity and mission of the Order of AHEPA and since the inception of its scholarship program, Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 has awarded thousands of dollars to worthy college bound students. The scholarship committee presented the 2023 awards on Sunday, August 13 following church services at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany, NY.

The AHEPA Scholarship Award is given to an active Sons of Pericles college student who demonstrates academic achievement and community service. To honor the founder of this award, the Order of AHEPA Chapter No. 140 has renamed the scholarship award the Arthur P. Takes AHEPA Scholarship Award.

Arthur P. Takes was initiated into Albany Chapter No. 140 in 1946 and was elected Chapter President in 1949. Over the years, he was a dedicated and loyal Ahepan, holding many chapter offices and serving on various important committees. In 1983 he was awarded AHEPAN of the Year. He offered the original motion establishing the Sons of Pericles AHEPA Scholarship in 2000 and served as chairman of the committee until his death. In September 2006, shortly after his death the members of AHEPA Chapter 140 voted to name the scholarship the Arthur P. Takes AHEPA Scholarship. “May God rest his soul and may his memory be eternal. Arthur will forever be in our memories,” the chapter declared in a news release.

This year’s scholarships were awarded to Theodore Efstathiadis, attending SUNY Albany, Christo Melas, attending Siena College, Dean Sokaris, attending Wesleyan University, and Chris Soler, attending Hudson Valley Community College. “We wish everyone the best of luck and success in their future endeavors!” the Chapter declared.

