x

August 22, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Associations

Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 Awards 2022 Scholarships

August 22, 2022
By The National Herald
ahepa
Front row left to right: John Polydouris, Angelo Kontis, George Pappis, Jordan Moisides, Ted Kondoprias, and Rev. Fr. Patric Legato. Back row left to right: Christo Melas, Nicholas Kalogridis, Lukas Fisher, and Dean Sokaris. (Photo: George Cotzas)

ALBANY, NY – Education is deeply embodied in the identity and mission of the Order of AHEPA and since the inception of its scholarship program Chapter No. 140has awarded thousands of dollars to worthy college bound students. The scholarship committee presented the 2022 awards on August 14 following church services at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church in Albany, NY.

The AHEPA Scholarship Award is given to an active Sons of Pericles college student who demonstrates academic achievement and community service. To honor the founder of this award, the Order of AHEPA Chapter No. 140 has renamed the scholarship award the Arthur P. Takes AHEPA Scholarship Award.

Arthur P. Takes was initiated into Albany Chapter No. 140, of the Order of AHEPA in 1946, and was elected Chapter President in 1949. Over the years, he was a dedicated and loyal AHEPAN, holding many chapter offices and serving on various important committees. In 1983 he was awarded national AHEPAN of the Year. He offered the original motion establishing the Sons of Pericles AHEPA Scholarship in 2000 and served as chairman of the committee until his death. In September 2006, shortly after his death the members of AHEPA Chapter 140 voted to name the scholarship the Arthur P. Takes AHEPA Scholarship.

This year’s scholarships were awarded to Lukas Fisher attending Western New England University, Nicholas Kalogridis attending SUNY Albany, Christo Melas attending Siena College, Christopher Moutopoulos attending Russell Sage College, Nicholas Moutopoulos attending Babson College, Michael Neal attending Loyola University, and Dean Sokaris attending Wesleyan University.

RELATED

Associations
Ike Gulas Elected AHEPA National Housing Corporation Board President

FISHERS, IN – The Board of Directors of the AHEPA National Housing Corporation (ANHC), the parent company of AHEPA Affordable Housing Management Company (AMC), announced the election of Attorney Ike Gulas, Birmingham, AL, as ANHC board president effective July 18.

Associations
Nikos Mihalios, Former President of Chian Federation, Has Died
Associations
NHSA Beach Clean-up in Heraklion Highlights Community and Cretan Diet

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings