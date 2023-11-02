x

November 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

WORLD

Albania’s Opposition Tries to Disrupt a Parliament Session in Protest Against Ruling Socialists

November 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Albania Opposition
A coloured smoke bomb lighten by Ervin Salianji an opposition lawmaker is seen during a parliament session in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Albanian opposition has tried to disrupt the parliamentary session in protest to what they called the authoritarian rule from the governing Socialist party. (AP Photo)

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition lawmakers on Thursday caused commotion in Parliament, trying to disrupt a session in protest against what they say is increasingly authoritarian rule by the governing Socialists.

Democratic lawmakers blocked left-wing Socialists of Prime Minister Edi Rama from taking their seats and stacked chairs on top of each other in the central hall. The Democrats threw smoke firecrackers and even pushed and shoved some of the Socialists.

However, the session in the 140-member chamber later went ahead and 73 Socialist lawmakers voted in favor of 21 draft laws.

Sali Berisha, leader of one group in the heavily divided center-right Democratic Party, described the melee in parliament as a “temporary strike” and said the Democrats would continue with such actions as long as “the shameful parliament” keeps ploughing ahead.

“They did not respect our strike,” he said of the Socialists.

The parliament disturbances first started two weeks ago, two days before prosecutors accused Berisha of the Democratic Party of corruption because of a land-buying scheme that’s now under legal investigation in the capital of Tirana.

Chairs thrown by opposition lawmakers are seen during a parliament session in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Albanian opposition has tried to disrupt the parliamentary session in protest to what they called the authoritarian rule from the governing Socialist party. (AP Photo)

The prosecutors in the case allege the 79-year-old Berisha granted financial favors to his son-in-law, 50-year-old Jamarber Malltezi. Berisha last month said the prosecutor’s office in charge of cases against senior officials or major cases had ordered him not to leave the country.

Malltezi has been arrested on corruption and money laundering charges. The prosecution claims he exploited Berisha’s position as prime minister to buy land in Tirana owned by private citizens and the country’s defense ministry and build 17 apartment buildings.

Berisha has said that both he and Malltezi are innocent, and claims the case is politically motivated and that his opponent, Rama, is behind it.

The Democrats also on Thursday accused Interior Minister Taulant Balla of links to organized crime, without offering evidence for their claim.

The opposition has said it would radicalize its protests but did not elaborate.

Berisha served as Albania’s prime minister from 2005-2013 and as president from 1992-1997. He was reelected as a lawmaker for the Democratic Party in the April 2021 parliamentary election.

Berisha and his family members were barred by the United States in May 2021 from entering the country, and also the United Kingdom in July 2022 because of alleged involvement in corruption. Berisha is the fourth top Albanian official to be barred from entering the U.S. because of alleged involvement in corruption.

Post-communist Albania has struggled to fight corruption, which has impeded the country’s democratic, economic and social development.

___
By LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

RELATED

WORLD
Netanyahu Has Sidestepped Accountability for Failing to Prevent Hamas Attack, Instead Blaming Others

A growing list of Israeli officials have accepted responsibility for failing to prevent Hamas' brutal attack on Israeli communities during the Oct.

WORLD
Crowds Gather near Funeral Home, Lay Flowers as Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is Laid to Rest
WORLD
Storm Ciaran Whips Western Europe, Blowing Record Winds in France and Leaving Millions without Power

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.