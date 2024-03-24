x

March 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Albanian Mayor Accused by Jailed Ethnic Greek Winner Arrested

March 24, 2024
By The National Herald
MPELERIS
The ethnic Greek elected Mayor Fredi Beleris (EUROKINISSI-FILE)

The ineligible mayor of the Albanian seaside town of Himare – who the jailed winner, ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri said created fake documents for property development, was arrested on corruption charges.

The Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime, which handles cases involving senior officials, ordered the detention of Jorgo Goro, on charges of abuse of power for allegedly making the papers to obtain government land for a former Member of Parliament who wanted to build a private tourist resort there.

Beleri was convicted of buying votes which he said was a ruse by the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama to benefit friends who wanted to develop the town as Albania’s seaside is rising in tourist interest because it’s so cheap.

Beleri was sentenced to two years in jail despite the protests of Greece, which said it would block Albania’s hopes of joining the European Union although Beleri is said to believe pressure from the bloc and the United States will overturn that.

Another person was arrested and three other officials with the Himare and Vlore municipalities were placed under house arrest. The five face up to seven years in prison if found guilty. Neither Goro nor his lawyer said anything initially.

The site said to be eyed for development by the former lawmaker was 5,512 square meters (6,592 square yards) for a resort to attract tourists, Himarie being a main destination for foreign visitors, giving Greece competition.

It has also long been home for the ethnic Greek minority in Albania, to which both Beleri and Goro belong. Some 10 million tourists visited the tiny Western Balkan country last year, their spending accounting for about a fifth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

RELATED

Politics
Greek Government Denies Tampering Audio of Deadly Tempe Train Crash

ATHENS - Rejecting a media report, Greece’s New Democracy government said audio recordings  allegedly between a stationmaster and a driver taken the night of a February, 2023 train crash at Tempe that killed 57 wasn’t tampered with.

Society
Greek Port Officials Find 3.75 Million Pills of Pregabalin on UK Ship
Politics
Turkish Elections Coming, Greece Sees Erdogan Rhetoric Rising

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Detains Suspects in an Attack that Left at Least 143 Dead in a Moscow Concert Hall

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities detained 11 people, state media reported Saturday, after gunmen stormed a concert hall in Moscow in a grisly attack that left at least 143 people dead.

ATHENS - Rejecting a media report, Greece’s New Democracy government said audio recordings  allegedly between a stationmaster and a driver taken the night of a February, 2023 train crash at Tempe that killed 57 wasn’t tampered with.

As Greece is facing shortages of prescription drugs sold to other countries, port authorities said they confiscated 3.

The ineligible mayor of the Albanian seaside town of Himare - who the jailed winner, ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri said created fake documents for property development, was arrested on corruption charges.

STATEN ISLAND, NY  –  The Hellenic Classical Charter Schools - Staten Island celebrated the anniversary of the Rebirth of the Hellenic Nation on Thursday, March 21 with songs, poems, theatrical performances, and dance presented by the enthusiastic students.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.