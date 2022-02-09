Albania Hunting for Fugitive Suspect in Greek Soccer Fan’s Murder

Society

Police officers in plane clothes escort a man to the courthouse in the northe port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – Albanian law enforcement is on the lookout for a 20-year-old Albanian man believed to have fled there after being declared a suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old Greek student in an attack over soccer rivalry.

He was not named but Greek officials issued an international warrant for his arrest, Kathimerini reporting it was received by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tirana and Albanian police alerted.

Three other suspects in Greece were arrested in connection with the killing of Alkis Kambanos, who died after being hit in the head with a crowbar and stabbed in the leg with a curved karambit knife which hit an artery.

Kambanos and several friends were attacked on a sidewalk in Greece’s second-largest city and major port, Thessaloniki, by a gang of about 10 men who got out of two cars and fled after the assault, caught on video.

A 25-year-old man wanted as a suspect turned himself in and was accompanied by a lawyer before appearing before an investigating magistrate and given time to prepare his defense, being detained until then.

He was the subject of an arrest warrant and a police had launched a manhunt for him, the paper said, making him the 10th to be apprehended in the brutal incident, the attackers said to be fans of the PAOK soccer team opposed to bitter rival, Aris.

While Greek authorities said they would crack down on hooligan violence it didn’t deter another attack, this on a 20-year-old man in the Athens suburb of Galatsi also said linked to soccer fan rivalry.

The victim was stopped by a group of young men who demanded to know what team he supports. When he refused to answer their question, they hit him in the head with an unused flare, the report also said.