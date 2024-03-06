AKTOR Begins Construction on Romania’s Largest Railway Tunnels

AKTOR România , a subsidiary of the Intrakat Group, has started the construction of Romania's largest railway tunnels.
BRASOV, ROMANIA – Greek construction giant AKTOR SA has commenced construction on Romania’s largest railway tunnels as part of a major project with a budget exceeding €573 million, contributing not only to the modernization of the country’s transport infrastructure but also to the strengthening of a crucial railway corridor for Europe.
In the presence of state officials, an event was held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, marking the beginning of construction on the first tunnel of the Apața – Cața section of the Brașov – Sighișoara railway line. This project, undertaken by AKTOR România, a subsidiary of the Intrakat Group, is part of a joint venture.
The technical scope of the project includes the excavation of the mountains between the Apața and Racoș regions to construct Romania’s largest railway tunnels, totaling 12 km in length. The Brașov – Sighișoara section is a crucial part of the Rhine-Danube railway axis, strategically significant for the European Union, which is co-financing the project. Upon completion of the modernization and upgrade, trains will reach speeds of up to 160 km/h.
At the inauguration of tunnel construction, Mr. Alexandros Exarchou, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of AKTOR SA, remarked, “AKTOR is undertaking an emblematic railway project, incorporating technical innovations unprecedented in the country’s history, particularly under challenging geotechnical conditions. This endeavor will aid Romania in modernizing its railway infrastructure. We have strong faith in Romania’s development prospects and take pride in our involvement.”
The first of two tunnel boring machines (TBMs), among the largest in Europe, has been deployed in the Ormeniș area of Brașov province, initiating excavation of the first of the twin tunnels (“Ormeniș”), spanning 6.9 km as part of the southern axis of the railway project. Another set of tunnels (“Homorod”), 5.1 km long, will be created between the Racoș and Homorod sites, connected by galleries. The four tunnels, each with an internal diameter of 8.6 meters, will be dug simultaneously by four TBMs. This project marks one of the rare instances in Europe where four TBMs of this magnitude will operate concurrently.
The technical project is currently at 24% completion, with an anticipated finish date in 2027. Project studies had to be revised to accommodate challenging geotechnical and weather conditions. At full capacity, approximately 600 individuals, including engineers with international tunneling experience, will be involved.
It’s noteworthy that AKTOR is also executing two additional sections of the railway axis – “Brașov – Apața” and “Cața – Sighișoara” – under another contract, totaling a budget exceeding €1.1 billion before value added tax (VAT). According to Statista, Romania as of 2021 ranked 9th in Europe in terms of total length of railway lines.
