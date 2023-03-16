x

March 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Guest Viewpoints

Airtrain Derailed….

March 16, 2023
By Richard Khuzami
AP23072689647929-1568x964
The JFK Airport Airtrain, left, travels on overhead tracks above Long Island Rail Road trains near Jamaica Station on Nov. 1, 2012, in Queens, NY. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

The Port Authority of NY/NJ has completed its study on public transit to the new LaGuardia Airport. It has declined to endorse any sort of rail, ferry, or subway service to the airport, and instead has opted to support a shuttle bus from the end of the NW line at Ditmars Blvd in Astoria, and a revamping of the Q70 service from Jackson Heights, including creating a bus only lane on the northbound BQE.

We do understand that cost was the determining factor, so in these difficult times it is understandable that the cheapest alternative is very attractive. While we do not oppose the decision at this time to provide surface bus service only, we urge that as economic conditions change, we readdress the use of a light rail service. For this is the most effective way to get vehicles off the road, and lead to a cleaner environment.

We want to emphasize that, from a regional logistic standpoint, an Airtain from Jamaica makes the most sense.

The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) was invited to a presentation of their decision on Friday, March 10. There we reiterated our support of an AirTrain linking with the JFK Airtrain at Jamaica. Please click here for a full rundown of our position: https://bit.ly/3lmlB9u.

Major points are the regional coverage that the Jamaica link would provide, including Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, with the largest number of subway and LIRR intersections. We also feel that use of the N line and shuttle will be limited, as stations such as 59th Street have many stairs, making carrying luggage difficult. Also, it does not interchange with Penn or Grand Central Stations. And we question whether the creation of a Bus-Only lane on the crowded BQE will cause more problems than it solves.

Also, we feel that the creation of a ferry stop at the Marine Air terminal would be an obvious, cost-effective choice to implement as complementary to other options.
While many in Queens oppose the Airtrain as they want to avoid the inconvenience of construction, plus they do not see a large local benefit (we do not disagree), we must remember this is a regional system.

If we want people off the roads (especially interborough or suburban transit), we must provide them with viable alternatives.

And remember that our airports are Queens’ largest economic drivers and should be complimented with the best in state of the art infrastructure.

Richard Khuzami is the president of the Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA).

RELATED

Columnists
A ‘Wolf’… Strikes Mr. Biden’s ‘Democracy’

January 6, 2021 is a very sensitive issue for Americans.

Columnists
The Sunday of Orthodoxy and the Divided Church
Editorial
Tragic Decision: The Rail Connection with LaGuardia Airport Has Been Canceled

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.