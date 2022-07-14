x

July 14, 2022

AHI’s Updated Fact Sheet on Greece’s Contributions to U.S. Security Interests, NATO

July 14, 2022
By The National Herald
Photo: American Hellenic Institute

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) announced it has released a 2022 update to its fact sheet that details Greece’s contributions to United States interests in the eastern Mediterranean and to NATO. The fact sheet is titled “Greece: Valued Ally. Strategic Partner.”

“When it comes down to it, Greece is a proven, reliable, and invaluable ally of the United States and an integral contributor to NATO,” President Nick Larigakis said. “Greece takes its obligations to the Alliance seriously even amid challenging times. Our fact sheet presents data, provides testimonials from prominent U.S. and NATO officials, and highlights examples of how Greece has contributed to United States security interests and international peacekeeping operations over many decades.”

Larigakis added: “We strongly encourage the community to utilize the fact sheet as an educational tool when speaking or meeting with policymakers and to share it widely.”

AHI published the original fact sheet in 2015. This is the fact sheet’s fourth update.

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) announced it has released a 2022 update to its fact sheet that details Greece's contributions to United States interests in the eastern Mediterranean and to NATO.

View the Fact Sheet online: www.shorturl.at/iMQUX .

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

