AHI’s Statement on the Deadly Train Accident in Greece

Workers supported by a crane try to remove debris from the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

WASHINGTON, DC – The following statement was made by American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis after the deadly train crash in Greece:

“The American Hellenic Institute expresses its sincerest condolences to the people of Greece for the tragic loss of life suffered from the horrific train collision that occurred in Tempe. Our deepest sympathies are with families of the victims. May their memory be eternal. Our hope is for a full and speedy recovery for those who were injured. We stand with the people of Greece during this most difficult time.”