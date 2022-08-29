x

August 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Associations

AHI Responds to Opinion Piece on Eastern Mediterranean

August 29, 2022
By The National Herald
AHI logo
Photo: American Hellenic Institute

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) responded to points made in an August 8, 2022, opinion piece authored by Nicholas Saidel published by The Hill, a top U.S. political website important to policymakers, politicians, and election campaigns.

Although Saidel made several positive points in his piece such as, “the U.S. should mediate the maritime dispute between Turkey and Greece-Cyprus,” including his assessment of the geostrategic importance of the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s unreliability due to its cooperation with adversaries such as Russia, he incorrectly states Greece’s militarization of the Aegean islands is “destabilizing.” Saidel also misconstrues the term “mediation” when he states that the United States should “mediate the dispute between Turkey and Greece-Cyprus” and that the United States should help negotiate a “maritime accord.”

In his Letter to Editor, AHI President Nick Larigakis presents several points to clarify Saidel’s inaccuracies in his opinion piece. First, Larigakis states Greece has every right under the UN charter and international law to defend its sovereign territory and must do so in the face of Turkey’s aspirations to impose a fundamentalist Islamic and neo-Ottoman hegemony over the region.

In addition, Larigakis devotes a large portion of his letter to addressing how the Saidel misconstrues the term ‘mediation’, stating that mediation works only if there exists a good faith dispute between the parties and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, given his extremist positions, “will not abide by the traditional mediation process.”

Greece’s sovereignty over the Aegean islands is derived from, and settled by, treaties and international law. Therefore, a compromise cannot exist on what is already settled. Furthermore, Larigakis states the United States is not an impartial mediator because it will inherently pursue its own interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Larigakis rebuts Saidel’s suggestion that the United States should mediate the “maritime dispute” between Turkey and “Greece-Cyprus.”

RELATED

General News
How Rent Stabilization Replaced Rent Control in New York

NEW YORK - Apartments in New York City are amongst the highest in rent nationally, and each year landlords increase rent by an average of 3%.

Culture
Oedipus Rex at Tabula Rasa Dance Theater
Politics
Crist Picks Miami Teachers Union Leader as Running Mate

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Fuel Leaks Force NASA to Scrub Launch of New Moon Rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings