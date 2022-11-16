AHI President Meets with Delegation Representing Hellenic Parliament

United States

Ambassador of Greece to the U.S. Alexandra Papadopoulou, center, and AHI President Nick Larigakis, second from right, with the delegation from the Hellenic Parliament. (Photo: AHI)

WASHINGTON, DC – American Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis met with a delegation of members and high officials of the Hellenic Parliament at the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC, November 7.

President Larigakis discussed AHI’s role to strengthen relations between the United States and Greece through AHI’s substantive policy programs and initiatives that advocate for the rule of law. Ongoing developments in Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean also were discussed.

The delegation consisted of: Members of Parliament Theodoros Karaoglou, Demetrios Markopoulos, Georgios Varemenos, Anastasia Gkara, and Georgios Arvanitidis. They were accompanied by the Secretary Special of the Parliament, Vasileios Bagiokos; the Head of Directorate General of International and Public Relations of the Parliament Margarita Flouda; and officer of the Directorate for International Affairs, Georgios Chambouris.

The delegation visited Washington to participate in the election observation mission of the Organization of Security and Cooperation (OSCE).