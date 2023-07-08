AHI Mourns Passing of Former AHIPAC Chair Dr. Takey H. Crist

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) released the following statement on July 7: AHI deeply mourns the passing of Dr. Takey H. Crist, former Chairman of the American Hellenic Institute Public Affairs Committee (AHIPAC) and a devoted advocate for Cyprus and the preservation of its culture. Dr. Crist passed away on June 29 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was 85. A private graveside service was held.

Dr. Crist was a highly respected obstetrician, gynecologist, and a relentless champion for women’s health and reproductive rights. Born in Manhattan in 1937 to Greek Cypriot immigrants, he grew up in Jacksonville, NC. Dr. Crist obtained his BA in Philosophy (1959) and MD (1965) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He served as the chief resident in ob-gyn at the university’s teaching hospital before joining the medical school faculty in 1970. Driven by his passion for advocacy, he played a pivotal role in the university’s decision to provide contraceptives to students through the Student Health Service and initiated an undergraduate course in human sexuality. Returning to his hometown of Jacksonville in 1973, Dr. Crist established the Crist Clinic for Women, the first private birthing center and outpatient surgical center in the area. His outstanding achievements earned him the highest honors from the North Carolina Medical Society, the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, and the North Carolina Governor’s Award for service to the state’s people.

Throughout his extensive community advocacy work, Dr. Crist focused on justice for Cyprus following Turkey’s illegal invasion in 1974. He traveled to Cyprus, offering assistance to women and initiating a training program for Cypriot nurses. Through this program, nurses from the United States traveled to Cyprus, while Cypriot nurses had the opportunity to train in the United States.

Serving as the AHIPAC Chairman from 1993 to 1995 and dedicating four decades to supporting the American Hellenic Institute, Dr. Crist tirelessly dedicated himself to the pursuit of justice for Cyprus. In the 1980s, he sponsored a group of U.S. women who participated in the three Women Walk Home marches into occupied Cyprus, raising awareness about the right of Greek Cypriot refugees to return to their homes and drawing international attention to the Turkish occupation of Cyprus.

In 1990, after witnessing the plunder of Cyprus’ antiquities, Dr. Crist established the Cyprus Museum in Jacksonville, showcasing over 1,000 pieces. He also played a vital role in an initiative that tracked looted Cypriot antiquities on the illicit international art market and facilitated their return to Cyprus. Dr. Crist’s commitment to preserving the island’s cultural heritage led him to donate a significant collection of Cypriot artifacts and rare books to support the Greek studies program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in 2008. The Crist Collection at UNC comprises approximately 150 rare books and 40 artifacts, spanning over 2,000 years of Cypriot history, from the Early Bronze Age to the Classical period. He also donated over 40 artifacts to The North Carolina Museum of Art.

A staunch advocate for the unification of Cyprus, Dr. Crist wrote articles on the Cyprus problem for various publications. He held leadership positions in several organizations, including Chairman of the AHEPA Cyprus & Hellenic Affairs Committee. Additionally, he served as the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Cyprus in North Carolina. He was also honored with prestigious accolades such as the Greek Defense Medal, the Man of the Year Award from the Cyprus Federation of America, and the Ellis Island Freedom Award and Medal of Honor.

Reflecting on the passing of Dr. Crist, AHI President Nick Larigakis expressed his heartfelt condolences and highlighted his immeasurable contributions, stating: “We are profoundly saddened by the loss of Dr. Takey Crist, a titan whose dedication, compassion, and unwavering efforts have etched an indelible mark on the relentless fight for justice in Cyprus. His unwavering commitment to the reunification of Cyprus and the preservation of its rich cultural heritage serves as an everlasting inspiration. It was a tremendous honor for us to present Dr. Crist with the AHI Hellenic Heritage National Public Service Award in 2011, a testament to his outstanding advocacy and unwavering defense of Cyprus. His legacy as a formidable champion of Cyprus will forever be cherished. On behalf of the entire AHI and AHIF board of directors, we extend our sincerest and deepest sympathies to his family. May His Memory Be Eternal!”