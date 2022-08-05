AHI Hosts the 19th Annual Golf Classic on October 24

SPORTS

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) host the 19th Annual Golf Classic on October 24. Photo: Courtesy of AHI

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its 19th Annual Golf Classic on Monday, October 24, at the Country Club of Fairfax, 5110 Ox Road in Fairfax, VA. The tournament sponsor is Calamos Investments.

Registration and breakfast begin at 9:30 AM with special guest George Veras, Pro Football Hall of Fame Executive Vice President of Productions & Media Ventures, scheduled for 10 AM. The golf tournament’s shotgun start is set for 11:15 AM and the event concludes with the Awards Dinner at 4:30 PM.

More information and registration available online: https://bit.ly/3bBPfCL.

Sign up individually or as a foursome. If you do not have a foursome, one will be assigned to you. All levels of play are welcome.

The event includes the opportunity to bid on wonderful silent auction items.

In the event of a rain cancellation, your contribution will be treated as a donation and a program will be sent to each participant acknowledging their sponsorship.

The American Hellenic Institute is a nonprofit Greek-American public policy center and think tank that works to strengthen relations between the United States and Greece and Cyprus, and within the Greek-American community.

Learn more via AHI’s website: https://www.ahiworld.org.