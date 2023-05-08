AHI Hosts Its 19th Annual Athens Athens Award Dinner 

Associations

Left to right: Vice Admiral Vasileios Kyriazis (ret.), President of the AHI-Athens Chapter, honoree Symeon G. Tsomokos, Founder and President of the Delphi Economic Forum, Nick Larigakis, President of AHI, and Olgo Bornozis, Managing Director, Capital Link. (Photo by Constantine Sirigos)

ATHENS – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) held its 19th Annual Athens Awards Dinner on May 5. The Ballroom of the Grande Bretagne Hotel was filled with supporters and others who appreciate the work of the Washington, DC-based public policy research center and think tank, including Greece’s national security establishment led by General Konstantinos Floros, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff. The Emcee for the evening was Olga Bornozis, Managing Director, Capital Link. She introduced Vice Admiral Vasileios Kyriazis (ret.), President of the AHI-Athens Chapter, who greeted the guests, and Nick Larigakis, President of AHI.

Also in attendance was Mary Olson, the Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy, representing Amb. George Tsunis, who did not come to the dinner but had addressed the AHI Board’s meeting the previous day. Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis also addressed the guests.

Bornozis presented an overview of AHI, which works to strengthen U.S. relations with Greece and Cyprus and also engages in advocacy in the United States in support of Greece, Cyprus, and religious freedom, also supporting the Ecumenical Patriarchate. As Larigakis continually stresses, AHI’s efforts are always in the context of U.S. interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, interests which converge, as he said at the Dinner, “99.8% of the time.”

He also spotlighted the AHI Foundation and acknowledged president Leon Andris and invited everyone to Washington, DC next year for the celebration of AHI’s 50th anniversary of its founding by the legendary Eugene T. Rossides.

The Athens dinner was the occasion for the presentation of the AHI Hellenic Heritage Achievement Award to Irene S. Daifas, CEO of Stavros Daifas Maritime Corporation S.A., and the Hellenic Heritage Public Service Award to Symeon G. Tsomokos, Founder and President of the Delphi Economic Forum.

Honored for her “distinguished professional achievements in shipping and unsurpassed support of the arts and philanthropy,” Daifas, who received name day greetings from the guests, spoke of her love for Piraeus, where she has also served at a Municipal Council Member, and the importance of unity for Greece to prosper and be secure in the future.

Bornozis was visibly delighted to introduce the life and achievements of Tsomokos, her longtime friend who had just presided over the 2023 version of the Forum. He was honored by AHI “for his dedicated leadership and unswerving support in promoting and strengthening of the United States-Greece relationship.”

After acknowledging and praising his colleagues, staff, and family as keys to his success, he made a strong impression on the guests by declaring that, “every award we receive should not be an opportunity for distraction but for reflection,” a chance to focus, “on the continuation of the battle in the coming days. I therefore thank AHI for the opportunity it has given us to see how we can become even better in the future.”