March 23, 2023

AHI Hosts Annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day, March 28

March 23, 2023
By The National Herald
AHI Greek Independence event 2023
The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day in a virtual celebration via Zoom on March 28. (Photo: AHI)

WASHINGTON, DC –The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day in a virtual celebration via Zoom on Tuesday, March 28, 11 AM-12:30 PM Eastern Time.

The event is held in cooperation with the Congressional Hellenic Caucus’ co-chairs,

U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Among the speakers scheduled to appear are His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou, and many members of Congress.

Register online: https://bit.ly/42w4Klr.

After registration, a confirmation email will be sent to join the webinar. Participants may ask questions through the Q&A feature on Zoom. For those who cannot attend the event ‘live’, the video will be available on AHI’s YouTube channel.

