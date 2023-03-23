AHI Hosts Annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day, March 28

United States

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day in a virtual celebration via Zoom on March 28. (Photo: AHI)

WASHINGTON, DC –The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosts its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day in a virtual celebration via Zoom on Tuesday, March 28, 11 AM-12:30 PM Eastern Time.

The event is held in cooperation with the Congressional Hellenic Caucus’ co-chairs,

U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Among the speakers scheduled to appear are His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou, and many members of Congress.

Register online: https://bit.ly/42w4Klr.

After registration, a confirmation email will be sent to join the webinar. Participants may ask questions through the Q&A feature on Zoom. For those who cannot attend the event ‘live’, the video will be available on AHI’s YouTube channel.