x

May 26, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Associations

AHI Calls on Admin to Condemn Turkey’s Threats to U.S. Interests, NATO Security

May 25, 2022
By The National Herald
AP22143677539426
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, May 23. (Turkish Presidency via AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) condemns the overflight of two Turkish fighter jets near Greece’s northern port city of Alexandroupolis on May 20, and urges the Biden administration to call out Turkey for its violations.

“Turkey’s aggression near Alexandroupolis is egregious, violates Greece’s sovereignty, and poses a threat to NATO and European security, which is detrimental to U.S interests,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “Turkey’s overflights must be viewed through this lens by the United States and must not be minimalized as a ‘Greek-Turkish dispute.’ We urge the Biden administration to condemn Turkey’s violations and to call on Turkey to cease and desist with its overflights of Greece’s airspace.”

Why It Matters

Turkey’s overflights over Alexandroupolis are a significant escalation as Turkish overflights usually occur over the Greek islands.

Alexandroupolis is an emergent energy hub, and critical for the projection of NATO and United States security interests into the Balkans and Black Sea.

Greece enables a substantial portion of the U.S. Army’s 10th Combat Aviation Brigade to enter the European theater through the port of Thessaloniki and to depart through Alexandroupolis.

Alexandroupolis has recently been referred to as the “Souda of the North” by the Chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff Konstantinos Floros.

Currently, military aid is being transited to Eastern Europe and Ukraine via Alexandroupolis.

Background

AHI repeatedly has condemned Turkey’s overflights and recently called on Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to formally review Turkey’s violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

AHI has long contended that whenever Turkey violates Greek airspace with an American-supplied jet, such an action contravenes the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

RELATED

Associations
AHEPA Family of Hempstead Present The 2022 Constantine and Carol Cassis Scholarships

The AHEPA Family of Hempstead joined together as a community to present its 2022 scholarships on Saturday, May 7 afternoon at the hall of the St.

Associations
Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens Raises over $100K at Annual Gala
Associations
Babylon AHEPA Chapter 416 Celebrates AHEPA Sunday

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Speaks, Is Honored at Boston College Graduation

BOSTON – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis was the keynote speaker at the 146th commencement ceremony of Boston College, where he was awarded an honorary doctorate.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings