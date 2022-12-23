AHI Applauds IMET Assistance to Greece, 3+1 Interparliamentary Working Group

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on December 22 applauded an increase in the funding level in the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package for Greece’s International Military Education and Training (IMET) program, as well as funding for the 3+1 Interparliamentary Working Group which will work to promote relations between Greece, Israel, and Cyprus. U.S Representatives Chris Pappas (D-NH), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) made the initial funding request to the House Appropriations Committee. A wide array of organizations, including AHI as well as the American Jewish Committee (AJC), Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Coordinated Effort of Hellenes, PSEKA, AHEPA, and Daughters of Penelope, officially supported this effort.

“Greece is a frontline state in the fight against terrorism and is important to United States security interests in the region,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “AHI has advocated for increased military cooperation between longtime NATO allies, Greece and the United States, and this investment in Greece’s IMET program will go a long way toward enhancing that cooperation. Moreover, the alliance between Greece, Israel, and Cyprus is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. AHI has actively worked with our partners in the Jewish community to promote this strategic alliance. The support of the 3+1 Interparliamentary Working Group is critical to further institutionalizing the relationships between Greece, Cyprus, Israel, and the United States.”