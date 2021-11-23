Ahepans Celebrate Thanksgiving in New Rochelle

Associations

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – The James Plevritis-Joseph C. Keane Evzone AHEPA Chapter #405 celebrated its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner on November 18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in New Rochelle, and was honored by a special visit from AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos. Among the more than seventy Brothers and Sons of Pericles in attendance were Chapter Treasurer Nick Kinas, Joe Keane, Jim Zafiros, Chapter President Harry Fotiadis, Sylvester Karagis, John Copulos, Tom Dushas, Nikitas Drakotos, Phil Koutsis, and Costa Papademetriou. The Chapter was proud to have collected from the Brothers a dozen grocery bags filled with nonperishable food items at the meeting to be donated to Holy Trinity’s Thanksgiving food drive. It was a festive celebration and the Governor’s holiday message inspired the Chapter with joy and memories long gone but not forgotten.