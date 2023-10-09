AHEPA Yankee District 7 Visits UConn’s Hellenic Studies Center Paideia

Members of AHEPA’s Yankee District 7 visited the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ on October 7. Photo: Bob Wheway
STORRS, CT – In furtherance of its support of the Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ since its founding on the University of Connecticut campus at Storrs, Connecticut four decades ago, members of AHEPA’s Yankee District 7 visited the Center on October 7.
The goal of strengthening the collaborative goals of AHEPA and the Center in preserving Hellenic culture was reached after a day of meetings and tours of the Paideia Campus.
The tone of the day was set with a morning Divine Liturgy at the Three Hierarchs Chapel, the first and only Greek Orthodox Chapel on a college campus. Paideia’s Director Ilias Tomazos then lead the AHEPA Delegation on a tour of the Paideia Campus, featuring the marble amphitheater fashioned with the original architectural plans of Epidaurus, and the recently completed 1,900 square foot Spartan Museum.
The agenda concluded with a discussion of Paideia’s mission, including accredited classes on Hellenic Culture and Modern Greek, students’ excursions to Greece for college credits, and the perpetuation of Hellenic culture. As education, personal advancement and the perpetuation of Hellenic culture are pillars of AHEPA’s mission as well the discussion was moderated by Yankee District 7’s District Governor Dr. Evangelos Hadjimichael and the day’s Chairman, Attorney Gregory Stamos.
District Governor Hadjimichael praised the programs and good deeds of Paideia and the leadership of Tomazos, noting that his “vision in establishing this beacon of Hellenism, in founding a place of worship where our Greek Orthodox students can commune together, is as beautiful as the glistening marble of the Amphitheater.”
