x

October 9, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Associations

AHEPA Yankee District 7 Visits UConn’s Hellenic Studies Center Paideia

October 9, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA District 7 UConn Paideia Center image
Members of AHEPA’s Yankee District 7 visited the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ on October 7. Photo: Bob Wheway

STORRS, CT – In furtherance of its support of the Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ since its founding on the University of Connecticut campus at Storrs, Connecticut four decades ago, members of AHEPA’s Yankee District 7 visited the Center on October 7.

The goal of strengthening the collaborative goals of AHEPA and the Center in preserving Hellenic culture was reached after a day of meetings and tours of the Paideia Campus.

The tone of the day was set with a morning Divine Liturgy at the Three Hierarchs Chapel, the first and only Greek Orthodox Chapel on a college campus. Paideia’s Director Ilias Tomazos then lead the AHEPA Delegation on a tour of the Paideia Campus, featuring the marble amphitheater fashioned with the original architectural plans of Epidaurus, and the recently completed 1,900 square foot Spartan Museum.

At the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ Spartan Museum, left to right: AHEPA Past Supreme Counselor and Attorney Gregory Stamos, AHEPA Yankee District 7 District Governor Dr. Evangelos Hadjimichael, and Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ Director Ilias Tomazos. Photo: Bob Wheway

The agenda concluded with a discussion of Paideia’s mission, including accredited classes on Hellenic Culture and Modern Greek, students’ excursions to Greece for college credits, and the perpetuation of Hellenic culture. As education, personal advancement and the perpetuation of Hellenic culture are pillars of AHEPA’s mission as well the discussion was moderated by Yankee District 7’s District Governor Dr. Evangelos Hadjimichael and the day’s Chairman, Attorney Gregory Stamos.

District Governor Hadjimichael praised the programs and good deeds of Paideia and the leadership of Tomazos, noting that his “vision in establishing this beacon of Hellenism, in founding a place of worship where our Greek Orthodox students can commune together, is as beautiful as the glistening marble of the Amphitheater.”

RELATED

Associations
Ottawa Daughters of Penelope Euphrosyne Chapter 292 Hosts Movie Night

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Euphrosyne Chapter 292 hosted a movie appreciation night for donors on September 28.

United States
Powerful Films Highlight Weekend Screenings at the New York Greek Film Festival
General News
SNF Agora Institute Awarded Department of Defense Grant for Civics Education

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.