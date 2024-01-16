AHEPA Supreme President Speaks about Meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew

United States

BOSTON – The Supreme President of the Order of AHEPA, Savas Tsivicos, along with a delegation from the organization, visited Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Phanar in Constantinople on Sunday, January 14. The Patriarch received them in his office after the Divine Liturgy, where they had a conversation, and then invited them to the Patriarchal dining room for lunch.

It is noted that as of Monday afternoon (January 15), no statement had been issued by the Patriarchate, nor by AHEPA. However, statements were issued later along with photos.

The National Herald was able to reach Supreme President Tsivicos, who had subsequently arrived in Athens. Supreme President Tsivicos responded positively to a request for an exclusive interview, which follows:

TNH: Happy New Year, Mr. Supreme President, and to begin, let me say that your statements will be on the record. Would you tell us something about your meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Sunday at the Phanar?

Supreme President Savas Tsivicos: Very gladly. As you know, every year, AHEPA and the respective Supreme President visit the Patriarchate to express once again the support of the largest Greek-American organization to our Ecumenical Patriarchate, and that’s what we did this time.

TNH: What did you say to him, and what did he say to you?

ST: Well, these are special discussions. We talked about the problems facing the Patriarchate, the new threats against Orthodoxy, the new threats against Hellenism, the well-known happenings in the Greek-American community that are fueled by some, and so on.

TNH: What are these happenings that are fueled, and who are those fueling them?

ST: Well, I don’t know, and you are the journalist; you read the articles which we also read. I simply expressed my opinion, based on about 40 years of experience in public and church affairs, nothing more.

TNH: What prompted you to write your letter of November 18, 2023 and request a meeting with Patriarch Bartholomew to inform him, as you said?

ST: As I told you, the meeting was customary – it would have happened anyway, and I noted in my letter that I would like the opportunity as the new President to see His All-Holiness. Besides, as you know, I am also an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and a founding member of The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation. I would like to financially support the Ecumenical Patriarchate, as we have been doing for so many years.

(Editor’s note: According to a message sent to TNH from Athens by AHEPA’s Executive Director Basil Mossaidis, AHEPA donates $26,000 annually to the Patriarchate).

ST: You asked why I felt the need. I felt the need because what I saw being written by you and others did not reflect my experiences. Everyone has their own opinion, and I believe, through my experience in the community and in church matters, that I have the right to my own opinion.

TNH: Of course, you do. But on the other hand, you made a very serious accusation against me and The National Herald.

ST: Let me tell you, dear Theodore, because we have known each other for many years – our past is documented. When my friend Antonis [Diamataris] wonders why AHEPA takes a certain position, you understand that I wonder why I shouldn’t have an opinion. You have been doing ecclesiastical reporting for many years, and your positions are also documented. I’m sorry to say it, but at one point, you speak in the best terms about the current Archbishop and the previous ones, and shortly after, you speak in the worst terms.

TNH: Mr. Supreme President, we are guided by events. When Archbishop Elpidophoros or any Archbishop properly manages the interests of the Greek-American community and the Archdiocese, we will honor him, of course. But when we see that he does not manage them well, naturally, we have the responsibility to note it. Why not? Look at what is happening at the School of Theology. For a second month now, it does not have a President. Don’t you see that? And did it not bother you that the

Archbishop of the Greek-Americans stood next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish-Cypriot leader and was flattering them at the very moment when Turkish planes were flying over my island, Lesbos? We also have a duty to defend our homeland, just like you.

ST: Now we are entering another area where, as you know, I have had a long journey [much

experience].

TNH: Did you come out and criticize it?

ST: The impression given at the moment when the Archbishop was at this event was not the best [that could have been] given to the outside world. But let me remind you that ‘things and miracles’ are happening, both in Greece and Cyprus, which undermine the interests of Cypriot Hellenism, and I don’t see you being so sensitive. And what [was the point], since the Archbishop went at the same time as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, senators, and all religious leaders. I didn’t see you write about the day before yesterday when the Prime Minister of Greece went to the same place.

TNH: So, are you questioning the sensitivity of TNH to Hellenic national issues? Is that what you’re saying?

ST: No, no – what I’m saying is that just as you have the right to express your opinion, which I defend, it doesn’t mean I agree. But at the same time, don’t let my friend Antonis Diamataris tell me that I don’t have the right, and AHEPA doesn’t have the right, to express its opinion.

TNH: Mr. Supreme President, express your opinion a thousand times, but are you expressing the views of the AHEPA organization in what you wrote in the letter? Did you have the approval of the Board to write that a journalist from TNH may have interests, possibly even financial?

ST: I drafted the letter when I was in Athens, and I take full responsibility for its drafting. I composed it after discussions, with the participation of the organization’s officials. Yes, it is an internal matter, but as the elected Supreme President of AHEPA, I represent and speak for an organization of the Greek-

American community, which has been supporting Hellenism for 102 years. Dear Theodore, there are many interests. I am not a child; I have grown up [following] public affairs, grown up with ecclesiastical matters, and what I say I can support. I apologize if we don’t agree, but I told you, I defend your right, but please allow me to have the same right.

TNH: Tell us about these interests.

ST: Do you know who the biggest supporter of this company called The National Herald is?

TNH: Tell us.

ST: Don’t you know that the communities and the Church in America have been present [supportive] during the 100 years of the newspaper, the ‘Ethnikos Kirikas’?

TNH: Mr. Supreme President, communities, AHEPA, and other organizations place ads in Ethnikos Kirikas and these ads, Mr. Supreme President, are paid for because they are advertisements.

ST: Yes, I know. How [would you feel] if these ads stopped coming?

TNH: They didn’t stop; look at our large Christmas insert. They did not stop, Mr. Supreme President.

ST: But that’s the point I want to highlight, that there is a special relationship between this newspaper with a long history of 100 years, the community with a 100-year history, and AHEPA with a 100-year history. There should be a little mutual respect.

TNH: What did the Patriarch tell you about Archbishop Elpidophoros?

ST: He has complete confidence in him.

TNH: Fine. Does he worry about the situation in America?

ST: Not at all.

TNH: What did he say about the School of Theology in Boston?

ST: The Theological School, dear Theodore, and you know my interest, is finally on the right track. Yes, as you said, the former president resigned as of December 31, and there is a committee to find a new president; you know these things better.

TNH: Wait a minute; a president was elected almost two months ago, Dr. Katos, but he has not been installed yet because the discussions have gotten stuck over the contract, over the money – that is to say, the School is headless.

ST: Well, I don’t have a personal opinion. I know, however, that generally things with the School are finally on a very good path, and I am sure that with the appointment of the new president, the tremendous work that has been done in the last three or four years will continue. We will all be proud of the future of the School because without the School, there is no Orthodoxy in America.

TNH: Would you tell us with whom you will meet in Athens?

ST: No, these are… We will see several people; you will see…

TNH: Well, tell us, give us some news.

ST: We will meet with members of the government.

TNH: Specifically?

ST: Well, I don’t have the schedule in front of me, nor do I remember.

TNH: Could you send me some photos of your meeting with the Patriarch?

ST: If you are willing to publish them, I will be very happy.

TNH: Of course, we will publish them; what are you saying?