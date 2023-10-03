AHEPA Supreme President Calls on Fox to Drop ‘Demeaning’ Animated Series

Associations

WASHINGTON, DC – AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos wrote a letter to Jean Guerin, Fox Entertainment Executive Vice President, requesting the network halt production of Krapopolis, an animated series set in a mythical Ancient Greece, which Tsivicos calls “demeaning to the contributions gifted to Western Civilization by the ancient Greeks.” He also requested a meeting with Guerin to discuss the issue.

The full text of the letter follows:

Dear Ms. Guerin:

On behalf of the international membership of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA), which was founded in Atlanta in 1922 on the principles that undergirded its fight for civil rights and against discrimination, bigotry, and hatred, I write to request an immediate halt to the production and distribution of the newly launched ‘Krapopolis’ animated series.

We find the series demeaning to the contributions gifted to Western Civilization by the ancient Greeks. These contributions, which also include the arts, architecture, and sciences; and ideals, which include notion of democracy and right of self-governance, inspired academicians, playwrights, and scientists; and revolutionaries, including our nation’s founding fathers, across centuries.

The ancient Greeks may have flourished 2,500 years ago. However, they are very much alive today because of their contributions to Western Civilization in mathematics that exist all around us—from the Pythagorean Theorem’s use to construct our homes and buildings and to aid in navigation; to NASA’s use of Pi in space exploration when operating Mars rovers such as Opportunity; to Euclidean geometry’s obvious use in art and architecture.

We request a meeting with your producers to discuss why we believe this satirical depiction of our Ancient Hellenic roots is offensive. In fact, your company policy states:

“Harassment, discrimination, and retaliation are inconsistent with the Company’s philosophy, undermine employee morale, and interfere with productivity. Conduct under this policy that is harassing or discriminatory based on a person’s actual or perceived race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, immigration or citizenship status, age, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, family status, caregiver status, sex (including pregnancy status, childbirth, breastfeeding, and related medical conditions, as well as sex stereotyping), gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, sexual and reproductive health decisions, reproductive health decision making, hair texture or hairstyles, height, weight, military or veteran status, political affiliation, arrest or conviction record, union membership, unemployment status, credit history, status as a victim of domestic violence, stalking, or sexual offenses, or any other legally protected characteristic (collectively the “Protected Characteristics”) may violate federal, state and/or local laws. The Company does not tolerate such harassment or discrimination by managers, supervisors or co-workers, and will attempt to prevent and address any harassment or discrimination by non- employees (including independent contractors, vendors, consultants, and other non-employee third parties who provide services to the Company)”. https://www.foxcorporation.com/preventing-harassment-discrimination-and-retaliation/

Our organization was founded in 1922 to fight racism, bigotry and promote good citizenship from the millions of immigrants who came to America to find a better life. We fought in wars for America, built the cities and businesses in America, stood beside those who challenged mainstream beliefs for what was right (the civil rights movement), and now we promote the preservation of our heritage. This show attacks our 5000-year history, and demeans what it means to be a good citizen. It may seem humorous to some, but it is certainly not the values, history, legacy which ancient Greece should be accredited with. I look forward to meeting you soon in an effort to rapidly resolve this issue.

Sincerely,

Savas C. Tsivicos

AHEPA Supreme President