October 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

AHEPA Honors Maloney, Three Ahepans for Lifetime Achievement

October 24, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA Region 3IMG_4540
Left to right: Supreme Secretary Savas Tsivikos, Supreme Counselor Themis Frangos, PSP Andrew Zachariades, Board of Trustees Chairman Nicholas Karacostas, Elias Tsekerides, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, PSP George Horiates, Supreme Treasurer Chris Kaitson, Region 3 Supreme Governor Theodore Stamas, and District 6 Governor Dean Moskos. (Photo: Basil Mossaidis)

QUEENS, NY – AHEPA honored outgoing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney and a trio of Ahepans for lifetime achievement at an AHEPA Centennial Celebration dinner hosted by AHEPA Region 3 at Terrace on the Park on October 14.

Congresswoman Maloney co-founded the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues in the mid-1990s and has led it steadily since. AHEPA honored the congresswoman for her decades of dedicated public service and her staunch advocacy as an effective caucus leader. In addition to Hellenic issues, the AHEPA family worked with Congresswoman Maloney on Greece’s successful entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver program and on securing a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously for Constantino Brumidi, the “Artist of the Capitol.” She is also a champion of programs that provide affordable senior housing and that provide supportive services to domestic violence survivors and their families.

Left to right: Supreme Treasurer Chris Kaitson, PSP Andrew Zachariades, Board of Trustees Chairman Nicholas Karacostas, Lee Millas, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Supreme Secretary Savas Tsivikos, Region 3 Supreme Governor Theodore Stamas, PSP George Horiates, and Supreme Counselor Themis Frangos. (Photo: Basil Mossaidis)

PSEKA President and Ahepan Philip Christopher introduced Congresswoman Maloney. She commended AHEPA for its storied history and community service and presented AHEPA with an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of AHEPA’s centennial anniversary.

Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas presented AHEPA Lifetime Achievement Awards to former Board of Trustees Member Lee Millas, Past Supreme Governor Elias Tsekerides, and posthumously to former Board of Trustees Member and Past Supreme Treasurer George Demopoulos.

Left to right: District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, Supreme Secretary Savas Tsivikos, PSP Andrew Zachariades, Board of Trustees Chairman Nicholas Karacostas, Sandi Demopoulos, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Region 3 Supreme Governor Theodore Stamas, Supreme Treasurer Chris Kaitson, Past Supreme President George Horiates, and Supreme Counselor Themis Frangos. (Photo: Basil Mossaidis)

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) Hellenic Army Lieutenant General Georgios Kellis offered remarks.

Left to right: Philip Christopher, AHEPA Supreme Treasurer Chris Kaitson, PSP Andrew Zachariades, Board of Trustees Chairman Nicholas Karacostas, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Supreme Secretary Savas Tsivikos, Region 3 Supreme Governor Theodore Stamas, Chancellor Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, Supreme Counselor Themis Frangos, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and PSP George Horiates. (Photo: Basil Mossaidis)

Maids of Athena Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, Supreme Governor Region 3 Theodore Stamas, Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Horiates, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Christou offered greetings to the audience of 200 people.

Board of Trustees Vice Chair George Horiates, PSP, served as Master of Ceremonies.

