AHEPA Honors Maloney, Three Ahepans for Lifetime Achievement

Left to right: Supreme Secretary Savas Tsivikos, Supreme Counselor Themis Frangos, PSP Andrew Zachariades, Board of Trustees Chairman Nicholas Karacostas, Elias Tsekerides, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, PSP George Horiates, Supreme Treasurer Chris Kaitson, Region 3 Supreme Governor Theodore Stamas, and District 6 Governor Dean Moskos. (Photo: Basil Mossaidis)
QUEENS, NY – AHEPA honored outgoing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney and a trio of Ahepans for lifetime achievement at an AHEPA Centennial Celebration dinner hosted by AHEPA Region 3 at Terrace on the Park on October 14.
Congresswoman Maloney co-founded the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues in the mid-1990s and has led it steadily since. AHEPA honored the congresswoman for her decades of dedicated public service and her staunch advocacy as an effective caucus leader. In addition to Hellenic issues, the AHEPA family worked with Congresswoman Maloney on Greece’s successful entry into the U.S. Visa Waiver program and on securing a Congressional Gold Medal posthumously for Constantino Brumidi, the “Artist of the Capitol.” She is also a champion of programs that provide affordable senior housing and that provide supportive services to domestic violence survivors and their families.
PSEKA President and Ahepan Philip Christopher introduced Congresswoman Maloney. She commended AHEPA for its storied history and community service and presented AHEPA with an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of AHEPA’s centennial anniversary.
Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas presented AHEPA Lifetime Achievement Awards to former Board of Trustees Member Lee Millas, Past Supreme Governor Elias Tsekerides, and posthumously to former Board of Trustees Member and Past Supreme Treasurer George Demopoulos.
Deputy Chief of Staff of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) Hellenic Army Lieutenant General Georgios Kellis offered remarks.
Maids of Athena Grand President Maria Ana Pantelous, Supreme Governor Region 3 Theodore Stamas, Sons of Pericles Supreme Governor George Horiates, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Lainie Christou offered greetings to the audience of 200 people.
Board of Trustees Vice Chair George Horiates, PSP, served as Master of Ceremonies.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY – Finally, after a three-week delay due to Hurricane Ian, Port Jefferson AHEPA Chapter 319 hosted the 5th Annual Fall Fishing Trip out of Port Jefferson harbor on the Long Island Sound on October 15.
ATHENS - Tourist accommodations at the island of Thassos reached 100% capacity this year, while arrivals to the island broke even the high records of 2019, said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias from Thassos on Monday.
PORTLAND, Maine — The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year, as it lost about 2% of its population, but scientists warn the animal still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast.
