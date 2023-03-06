x

March 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

General News

AHEPA Honored at CT State Capital & Visits UConn’s Hellenic Studies Center Paideia

March 6, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA in CT IMG_1455
AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas received Proclamations from Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, left to right: Connecticut State Representative Chris Poulos, AHEPA Past Supreme Counselor Gregory J. Stamos, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz, Kokotas, and Connecticut State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria. Photo: Courtesy of G.J. Stamos

HARTFORD, CT – On March 3, AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas journeyed to the Connecticut State Capital in Hartford, CT, to accept Proclamations from both Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz celebrating AHEPA’s Centennial. The Proclamations recognized AHEPA’s impact in the State of Connecticut, noting the philanthropic endeavors of its 11 Chapters. Greek-American Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz hosted a reception in honor of AHEPA, attended by AHEPA Past Supreme Counselor Gregory J. Stamos and Connecticut State Representatives Chris Poulos and Nicole Klarides-Ditria.

Thereafter, AHEPA Supreme President Kokotas and Stamos were given a tour of the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ on the campus in Storrs, CT. Executive Director Ilias Tomazos highlighted the growth of the Hellenic Center over nearly four decades of presence on the UConn campus, beginning with the erection of the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Chapel, the first and only Greek Orthodox Church on a college campus. A tour of the grounds followed, including the Educational Center and Library, the marble outdoor amphitheater and the recently opened Spartan Museum which soon may be graced with Grecian antiquities courtesy of collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the Hellenic Republic.

Left to right: University of Connecticut Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ Executive Director Ilias Tomazos, AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, and AHEPA Past Supreme Counselor Gregory J. Stamos. Photo: Courtesy of G.J. Stamos

AHEPA Supreme President Kokotas was extraordinarily impressed with the day’s festivities and events. He remarked: “Connecticut laid out the red carpet for AHEPA, from the honoring of its impact throughout the State at the State Capital, to the breathtaking ode to Hellenism that is on the UConn campus. To be able to reflect in the Chapel, to learning about the impact of Paideia upon the Greek-American youth at UConn, to viewing the stunning marble seats in the amphitheater and the elegant Spartan Museum, affirms one of AHEPA’s pillars, the perpetuation of the Hellenic culture.”

RELATED

Church
The First Salutations at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND – The first part of the Lenten Salutation services in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary was reverently celebrated at Holy Trinity-St.

United States
Aggeliki Dazzles the Audience at Chelsea Table + Stage
General News
Violinist Rafailia Kapsokavadi on Her Life and Music

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.