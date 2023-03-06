AHEPA Honored at CT State Capital & Visits UConn’s Hellenic Studies Center Paideia

General News

HARTFORD, CT – On March 3, AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas journeyed to the Connecticut State Capital in Hartford, CT, to accept Proclamations from both Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz celebrating AHEPA’s Centennial. The Proclamations recognized AHEPA’s impact in the State of Connecticut, noting the philanthropic endeavors of its 11 Chapters. Greek-American Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz hosted a reception in honor of AHEPA, attended by AHEPA Past Supreme Counselor Gregory J. Stamos and Connecticut State Representatives Chris Poulos and Nicole Klarides-Ditria.

Thereafter, AHEPA Supreme President Kokotas and Stamos were given a tour of the University of Connecticut’s Center for Hellenic Studies ‘Paideia’ on the campus in Storrs, CT. Executive Director Ilias Tomazos highlighted the growth of the Hellenic Center over nearly four decades of presence on the UConn campus, beginning with the erection of the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Chapel, the first and only Greek Orthodox Church on a college campus. A tour of the grounds followed, including the Educational Center and Library, the marble outdoor amphitheater and the recently opened Spartan Museum which soon may be graced with Grecian antiquities courtesy of collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the Hellenic Republic.

AHEPA Supreme President Kokotas was extraordinarily impressed with the day’s festivities and events. He remarked: “Connecticut laid out the red carpet for AHEPA, from the honoring of its impact throughout the State at the State Capital, to the breathtaking ode to Hellenism that is on the UConn campus. To be able to reflect in the Chapel, to learning about the impact of Paideia upon the Greek-American youth at UConn, to viewing the stunning marble seats in the amphitheater and the elegant Spartan Museum, affirms one of AHEPA’s pillars, the perpetuation of the Hellenic culture.”