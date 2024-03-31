x

March 31, 2024

AHEPA Foundation Inc. Receives Transformational $17.3 Million Gift

March 31, 2024
By The National Herald
KOKOTAS1
The El Caribe Country Club in Brooklyn, NY was the scene of the dinner held by AHEPA Chapter 200 of Coney Island. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

WASHINGTON, DC – With a transformational gift of $17.3 million, the AHEPA Foundation Inc., a charitable arm of the Order of AHEPA, will establish the John George Tsitsos Scholarship Fund.

The benefactor, who wishes to remain anonymous, aims for the Fund to help persons of Greek ancestry in their pursuit of studies to advance and promote knowledge in the fields of science, mathematics, computers, technology, physics, and medical research through the distribution of scholarship and grant awards.

AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos expressed his congratulations to Chairman of the Board Nicholas A. Karacostas, PSP; and Executive Director Basil N. Mossaidis for their hard work to secure this momentous donation. In a joint statement, Chairman Karacostas and Executive Director Mossaidis said:

“We are immensely grateful to our benefactor for a transformative gift that will have an everlasting beneficial impact upon the AHEPA Foundation Inc., and the community which it serves. The gift validates and places trust in the mission-driven work we are doing to provide students with access to educational opportunities. By launching the John George Tsitsos Scholarship Fund, we are now strongly positioned to help students pursue their academic dreams and to situate them for career success for generations to come. Amid the rising cost of higher education, our mission is strengthened significantly with deep thanks to the generosity of benefactors such as our anonymous donor.”

The anonymous donor acknowledged the longstanding track record of AHEPA’s work to provide scholarship awards and grants to high school, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students, and seminarians, for more than a half century.  The donor appreciates that their gift will allow AHEPA, through its National Educational Foundation, to continue to provide students with financial assistance in memory of John George Tsitsos.

Going on in Greek-American Community

THRU APRIL 7 NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York hosts the second iteration of the Carte Blanche project featuring artist Alex Eagleton’s work ‘Day N Night’ on view through April 7, Monday-Friday, 9 AM-2:30 PM, at the Consulate General of Greece, 69 East 79th Street in Manhattan.

How Sweet It Is! The Koutramanos Siblings Honey Butter Sweet Escape
This Week in History: March 30th to April 5th

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

A Filipino Villager is Nailed to a Cross for the 35th Time on Good Friday to Pray for World Peace

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino villager has been nailed to a wooden cross for the 35th time to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a brutal Good Friday tradition he said he would devote to pray for peace in Ukraine, Gaza and the disputed South China Sea.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's presidential primary Tuesday clears the way for a general election campaign that Democrats see as an opportunity unlike any in recent state history.

LARNACA -A three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus March 30 with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar, the island becoming a conduit for getting food and other essentials to Palestinians.

ROME - Rallying from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems, Pope Francis led some 60,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday and made a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

MILWAUKEE - You have to wonder if Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo goes there for a taste of Greece but so many other people were scoffing up loukoumades and sweets at the Honey Butter Cafe that owners Laz and Ellie Koutramanos have added a food truck.

