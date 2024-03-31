AHEPA Foundation Inc. Receives Transformational $17.3 Million Gift

General News

The El Caribe Country Club in Brooklyn, NY was the scene of the dinner held by AHEPA Chapter 200 of Coney Island. Photo: TNH/Michael Kakias

WASHINGTON, DC – With a transformational gift of $17.3 million, the AHEPA Foundation Inc., a charitable arm of the Order of AHEPA, will establish the John George Tsitsos Scholarship Fund.

The benefactor, who wishes to remain anonymous, aims for the Fund to help persons of Greek ancestry in their pursuit of studies to advance and promote knowledge in the fields of science, mathematics, computers, technology, physics, and medical research through the distribution of scholarship and grant awards.

AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos expressed his congratulations to Chairman of the Board Nicholas A. Karacostas, PSP; and Executive Director Basil N. Mossaidis for their hard work to secure this momentous donation. In a joint statement, Chairman Karacostas and Executive Director Mossaidis said:

“We are immensely grateful to our benefactor for a transformative gift that will have an everlasting beneficial impact upon the AHEPA Foundation Inc., and the community which it serves. The gift validates and places trust in the mission-driven work we are doing to provide students with access to educational opportunities. By launching the John George Tsitsos Scholarship Fund, we are now strongly positioned to help students pursue their academic dreams and to situate them for career success for generations to come. Amid the rising cost of higher education, our mission is strengthened significantly with deep thanks to the generosity of benefactors such as our anonymous donor.”

The anonymous donor acknowledged the longstanding track record of AHEPA’s work to provide scholarship awards and grants to high school, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students, and seminarians, for more than a half century. The donor appreciates that their gift will allow AHEPA, through its National Educational Foundation, to continue to provide students with financial assistance in memory of John George Tsitsos.