AHEPA District 6 Family Hosts 88th Annual District Convention

Events

SCHENECTADY, NY – The Schenectady AHEPA Chapter #125 proudly hosted the 88th Annual Empire AHEPA Family District 6 Convention at Rivers Casino at Mohawk Harbor Resort on June 14-15. True brotherhood and sisterhood were on full display as delegates convened from all over the great State of New York to deliberate and collaborate with many hugs and laughter while setting forth bold plans for the 2024-2025 year ahead. This small but brave chapter came through with a fabulous convention that was well-organized and entertaining including a show from a well-known magician and mentalist, Renzo Barenti, a DJ for outdoor dancing or relaxation overlooking the waterfront with fire pits and friendships for all to enjoy during the Meet and Greet Hospitality Night on Friday.

AHEPA Supreme Vice President Chris Kaitson, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Nicholas Karacostas, Supreme Secretary Zenon Christodoulou, Daughter of Penelope (DOP) Grand Governor Zone 1 Marianne Boutsioulis, DOP Grand Maids of Athena (MOA) Advisor Eftyhia Kirkiles, Sons of Pericles (SOP) Supreme President Alec Economakis, SOP Supreme Governor George Kalyvas, MOA Grand Treasurer Falia Pantieras, MOA Grand Secretary Lia Chrisohou, MOA Grand Governor Markella Roros and a number of Past Supreme and District Lodge Officers were in attendance as well. General Chairperson Euripides Christou, President of Schenectady AHEPA #125 graciously welcomed everyone, thanked his co-chairs Christopher Euripidou and Lainie Damaskos-Christou and introduced District 6 AHEPA and DOP Governors Peter (Petros) Ragoussis and Lainie (Eleni) Damaskos-Christou as they opened the Convention and welcomed all delegates with inspiring and enthusiastic speeches after the Greek and American National Anthems were sung by MOA District 6 Governor Christina Fileas and an opening prayer from Fr. Neofitos Sarigiannis of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Schenectady. The Governors declared the Convention open and the business work began by all delegates.

During the AHEPA and DOP Awards Luncheon, Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Joanne Pappas announced the scholarship award winners: Joanna Tavoulareas and Gus Vasilakis. Governor Damaskos-Christou then presented the 2024 DOP Chapter of the Year Award to Athens 39 in Binghamton, Chapter with the most new initiates was awarded to Medusa 345 in Long Island, and Chapter President of the Year was awarded to Joanne Pappas from Pasithea 141 in Hempstead. The new charter for their chapter was presented to Nikifora 457 with President Georgia Vlanis accepting for West Nyack. Joanne Pappas was also named Penelope of the Year and will represent New York State internationally at the Supreme Convention in Cyprus as she runs for Penelope of the Year. This is the second highest honor in the DOP followed only by the title of Grand President.

Following the DOP awards presentation, the AHEPA District 6 Scholarship Chairman President Basil Katsamakis presented the AHEPA scholarships to John Metis, Maria Goustas, Alexandra Rivera, George Kotsis, and Peter Athanalios. District 6 Governor Petros Ragoussis presented the District 6 Ahepan of the Year to George Kakivelis from Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Chapter 326 which won AHEPA District 6 Chapter of the Year. DOP District Governor Damaskos-Christou, along with the Maids, then hosted a fabulous Raffle Auction with 20 generous gift baskets.

In addition to the amazing scholarship recipients, the Luncheon had Chairman Euripides Christou share a touching PowerPoint presentation regarding the historical background of the British occupation in Cyprus, the EOKA freedom fighters, including his own father, and the Commemoration of the grim 50th anniversary of the illegal 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus. He then introduced Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas and Schenectady Mayor Gary R. McCarthy for their remarks.

In the afternoon session of the convention, the AHEPA delegates elected the new 2024-2025 AHEPA District 6 Lodge as follows: District Governor Michael Labatos, Lt. Governor Gus Constantine, Secretary Konstantinos Prentzas, Treasurer Harry Yanakis, Marshal Nicholas Calogredes, Warden Anastasios Stampolis, Director of Athletics Paul Macropoulos, and Executive Secretary Christopher Pappis.

The delegates of the DOP elected the new 2024-2025 DOP District 6 Lodge as follows: District Governor Marina Patelos, Lt. Governor Efstratia Argyropoulos, Secretary Alexandra Davis, Treasurer Demetra Versocki, Marshal Tatiana Stampolis, MOA Advisor Efthymia Galiatsatos, and DOP Advisor Lainie Damaskos-Christou.

In addition, the MOA District 6 Lodge officers were elected: District Governor Sophia Theodorou, Lt. Governor Michelle Papandrea, Secretary and Treasurer Styliani Rallis, and Marshal Laina Tzanides.

Furthermore, Governor Damaskos-Christou shared accomplishments of the past year and recommendations for the coming year including the inaugural Hellenic History Tournament in New York State this past February. She highlighted it as the future educational and family excellence cornerstone event of New York State and encouraged all to support it by sponsoring a team. She thanked everyone for her successful two years as Governor and announced her candidacy for DOP Grand Governor Zone 1 at the Supreme Convention in Larnaca, Cyprus in July.

Finally, the June 6-7, 2025 Convention was enthusiastically awarded to the Delphi AHEPA #25 in Manhattan. Current Delphi Chapter President and SOP Past Supreme President Andreas Christou gave an excellent presentation and bid request. He stated that the Historic Franklin Delano Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum with adjacent Wallace Event Center is ready to present a fun-filled event, including bringing back a Banquet and Dance Night at a location that is centrally located and inclusive of all the chapters in the domain. FDR was a longtime Ahepan.

The mission of the AHEPA Family is to promote the Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism. The four orders of AHEPA, Daughters of Penelope, Sons of Pericles, and Maids of Athena proudly welcome new members at any time. Please see their websites locally and nationally for more information on how to join these worthy organizations.