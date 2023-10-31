AHEPA District 6 Chapters Welcome New Members, Host Meetings

Associations

Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 welcomed a new member on October 10, front row (left to right): Chapter Secretary Vasilis Stathidis, John Pavlos, Captain of the Guard Tony Zagoreos, Anthony Dellvecchio, Chapter President Stephen J. Miller, and Warden Bradley Delmar. Back row: Tasso Katsetos, Treasurer Allen Delmar, Chaplain Dimitrios Sassos, and Nick Anemelos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW YORK – AHEPA District 6 chapters continue to expand their membership and hold meetings to discuss chapter business, upcoming events, and giving back to the community.

Anthony Dellvecchio was initiated into Poughkeepsie AHEPA Chapter 158 on October 10 at Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church. Chapter President Stephen J. Miller presided over the initiation ceremony. The chapter was established on December 11, 1927 and continues to serve the community.

Hudson Odysseus AHEPA Chapter 545 held an initiation ceremony on October 15 at the office of Brother Dino Mavros in Pine Bush, NY. Evan and John Kalogiannis and Ted Karaboulis joined the chapter.

A business meeting was conducted after the ceremony in which officers of the chapter were elected. The new President is Evan Kalogiannis, Vice President Tony Danas, second Vice President Dino Mavros, Treasurer Tony Danas, and Secretary Tony Vikos. Also present but not pictured was John Anagnostou. Plans were also discussed for future meetings and fundraisers.

Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 held their October meeting at the Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria, NY, on October 20. Empire State District 6 Governor Peter Ragoussis was in attendance for the meeting, along with Daughters of Penelope Treasurer from Cyprus Evi Parpa. The meeting included an update on current events going on in the District such as the District Fall Conference on October 21. Parpa thanked the chapter for inviting her to the meeting, offered some encouraging words, and spoke about the AHEPA National Convention in 2024 which will be held in Cyprus. The chapter looked forward to their future meetings to continue their philanthropic responsibilities as Ahepans.

The Shrine AHEPA Chapter 500 in Greenlawn, NY, celebrated the initiation of three new brothers on October 25 at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church. This event not only marked the expansion of the close-knit chapter but also solidified their commitment to fostering positive change within the church, the order, and the broader community.

Following the initiation ceremony, the newly initiated brothers convened for a dedicated chapter meeting. In a display of unity and shared values, they collectively decided to contribute to the betterment of their community by pledging support to the Greek School. Demonstrating a profound commitment to education, the brothers unanimously agreed to sponsor two $250 scholarships along with commemorative plaques.

These scholarships will be awarded to deserving students based on their outstanding academic performance. This altruistic gesture reflects the chapter’s unwavering dedication to nurturing the next generation and making a meaningful impact on education within our community. The Shrine AHEPA Chapter 500 continues to stand as a beacon of collaboration, philanthropy, and camaraderie, embodying the spirit of shared responsibility towards a brighter future.