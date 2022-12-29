AHEPA District 6 Celebrates Christmas with the St. Basil Academy Children

Associations

GARRISON, NY – The AHEPA Family has a longstanding tradition of spreading Christmas cheer to the children of Saint Basil Academy in Garrison, NY. For the second year in a row, this honor was given by AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos to AHEPA Chapter 455 of West Nyack to continue this Christmas tradition. St. Basil Academy has been supported by the AHEPA Family since the 1950s. AHEPA has raised millions of dollars in support of the Academy and will continue to do so.

AHEPA Chapter 455, in partnership with Fr. Michael Palamara and the parish of Saints Constantine and Helen of West Nyack, NY, and AHEPA Gold Coast Chapter 456, purchased the gifts that the children requested and delivered them to Saint Basil Academy on December 22, in plenty of time for Christmas Eve.

In addition to gifts this year, the President of AHEPA Chapter 455 Michael Tribunella, in collaboration with AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos and Daughters of Penelope District 6 Governor Laine Damaskos-Christou, the Brothers and Sisters of AHEPA and DOP along with Fr. Palamara and the parish of Saints Constantine and Helen provided a great collective experience gift for the children of Saint Basil Academy. This experience gift is for all eligible children to spend a full day, 10 hours, at the all-inclusive Rocking Horse Ranch Resort located in Highland, NY, in May 2023. The children of St. Basil Academy enthusiastically received this news and can’t wait to go!