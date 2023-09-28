AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 End of Summer Event Highlights Icarus Assistance

Events

NEW YORK – The Manhattan-based AHEPA Chapter, Delphi 25, held an ‘End of Summer Celebration’ on September 27 at M Social Hotel Times Square. In addition to celebrating the end of the summer, the Chapter was also celebrating its 2023 AHEPA Chapter of the Year Award which it received at the AHEPA Supreme Convention held in Las Vegas in July.

Among those present were AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Delphi Chapter President Dr. Stergios Stergiopoulos, Louis Katsos, Argyris Argitakos, Dr. Peter Stavrianidis, Peter Ragoussis, Harry Pateroulakis, Alex Vithoulkas, and many members of the AHEPA family and friends.

The event was also a fundraiser with a portion of the net proceeds to benefit Icarus Assistance, an IRS approved 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charity. A core group of individuals, all members of the Manhattan-based AHEPA Delphi Chapter, founded the organization, headed by Denis Seretakos who serves as President of Icarus Assistance. The organization’s existence brings to the forefront the continuous conflicts faced by the Hellenic Air Force as they seek to enforce and protect the integrity of the Hellenic air space over the Aegean. Regrettably, over the years, many Hellenic pilots have fallen during the exercise of their duties; this organization will offer substantial financial assistance to the immediate families of those fallen pilots. Icarus Assistance was also designated as an AHEPA National and International Project at the AHEPA Supreme Convention in Las Vegas in July.

Seretakos spoke with The National Herald about Icarus Assistance at the event, noting that “the Greek-American community is one of the strongest community’s in the world for Greeks, there is no stronger than the Greeks of New York, meanwhile somebody is risking their life in Greece… personally I feel like we should do something… if somebody has a problem, if there is an accident, take care of their family, that’s a starting point.”

Also at the event, Ahepan Peter Stamos noted that he became involved with Icarus Assistance to assist in offering help to pilots who are injured or killed in the course of their duties. “As we know Greek skies are continuously invaded on almost a daily basis by overflights by the Turkish military and there have been instances where pilots have died, so we want to in any way possible offer assistance,” he said. “Initially we’re going to do that financially, we’re going to raise money and offer a stipend or a grant to the family so they can continue… but also, secondly, we want to make people aware in the Greek community and the United States of the constant flyovers, the invasion of airspace that Greece is experiencing and that will be another part of Icarus, to inform the community and inform the populace of the United States of what is actually happening over the Mediterranean on a daily basis.”

Stamos added that Seretakos “is going to help grow and promote” Icarus Assistance and these are the “initial steps and we hope to grow this going forward.”

More information about Icarus Assistance is available online: https://www.icarusassistance.org.

AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 is also celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. To celebrate this milestone, the Chapter has organized ‘The Centurion Legacy Ball’ which will be held at the Harvard Club in New York City November 11. During this unique event the Chapter will honor those who, over the years, laid the foundation for the Chapter’s many successes and especially those from the most recent past that helped to elevate the Chapter’s profile on a national and international level. This black-tie event will be attended by 250+ guests and it is sponsored and supported by a diverse group of professionals, businesspeople, and academics. Live music will entertain the attendees and the program will also include a tribute to the legendary Maria Callas as 2023 is also the 100th anniversary of her birth. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit ARISTEiA, the Institute for the Advancement of Research and Education in Arts, Sciences and Technology. For further information on this organization, visit: www.aristeia.us.